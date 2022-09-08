Atlanta-based Arbitration & Mediation Firm Expands Diverse Panel

Alterity ADR Adds 7 Neutrals to National Roster as They Grow List of Clients and Collaborations

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity ADR, an Atlanta-based alternative dispute resolution firm, has added seven new panelists to its national roster.

"We're thrilled to welcome our new panelists to Alterity." said Alterity Founder and CEO Marcie Dickson. "They join an esteemed group of experienced, skilled, and culturally competent dispute resolution practitioners. With significant mediation and arbitration experience, these panelists offer Alterity clients more options to settle disputes of any size and complexity. Each of our panelists is committed to our mission of offering Great ADR®"

The firm's latest mediators and arbitrators handle disputes in a wide range of areas, including business, commercial, construction, employment, energy, education, estate and probate, contracts, technology, real estate, healthcare, government, personal injury, insurance, and technology.

Alterity ADR's new panelists include Paul Gupta (New York); Peter D. Singh Jr. (Raleigh); Lori Adelson (Fort Lauderdale); Jason Rosen (Seattle); Evan Slavitt (Charleston); Arthur Pressman (Boston); Jo Colbert Stanley (Fort Lauderdale).

"I am very pleased to join the firm's impressive panel of neutrals. I recently worked with Marcie Dickson on an ADR webinar for Thomson Reuters," said Paul Gupta. "As we were working together, Marcie explained the mission and goals of Alterity, which is filling an essential place in the ADR community. I am excited to be a part of pushing this vision forward."

The largest national alternative dispute resolution firm in the country led by a person of color, Alterity continues to attract an impressive slate of diverse mediators and arbitrators, including former federal and state judges, in-house counsel, trial lawyers, and industry experts. The firm operates in major cities across the United States, offering nationwide arbitration, mediation, dispute management services, and training. Alterity features one of the most inclusive and experienced panels in the country.

The Atlanta-based firm also has neutrals located in Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Pensacola, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

