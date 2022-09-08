AMAZFIT ANNOUNCES NEW DEVICE TRADE-IN PROGRAM

Customers are invited to trade in old smart watches and receive a discount on the new Amazfit GTR 4 or GTS 4

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has announced their new device Trade-In Program, inviting customers to exchange old smartwatches for a discount on the new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches.

Those interested in the Trade-In Program are encouraged to visit Amazfit GTS 4 & GTR 4 pages and follow the Trade-in links to submit their device's make, model number, and contact information and receive its trade-in value. After mailing in their device and purchasing the GTR 4 or GTS 4, Amazfit will refund users in the amount of the trade-in value. Devices from Amazfit, Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, Garmin, and Samsung will be eligible for the trade-in program, and specific eligibility information can be found on the Amazfit website.

This month, Amazfit unveiled its two brand-new flagship smartwatches, the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4, the latest additions to the Amazfit Lifestyle Series. These new style-focused, high-performing watches feature the industry's first-ever dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna, 150 built-in sports modes, and the new ability to automatically track strength training exercises. The GTR 4 boasts an ultra-long 14-day battery life with typical use and lasts up to 50 days in clock-only mode, and the GTS 4 lasts an impressive 8 days with typical use. In addition to Amazfit's signature suite of 24/7 health management functions, the GTR 4 and GTS 4 debut the upgraded Zepp OS 2.0, for a truly optimized user experience. Additional highlights from the new series include:

Built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant

Built-in Speaker ; Live Sports Data Broadcast; Bluetooth Phone Calls; Music Storage & Playback.

Classic Business-oriented and Fashion-focused Designs.

Upgraded BioTracker™ 4.0 PPG Biometric Optical Sensor, with more accurate health monitoring for metrics including blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress levels.

Updated Battery Saver Mode for Continued Function Usage.

Brand-new Sleep Schedule & Morning Update Features.

Upgraded Zepp OS 2.0; Adjustable Layouts & Color Themes, and a Richer Mini App Ecosystem.

In addition to the GTR 4 and GTS 4 Trade-In Program, Amazfit has announced a strategic partnership with adidas Runtastic this month, which will allow the GTR 4 and GTS 4 to support syncing running workout data including distance, duration, rate, speed, start/end time, etc. to the adidas Running app via the Zepp App, after the upcoming Zepp App firmware update version 7.1.0 - with more Amazfit devices adding compatibility at a later date.

The Trade-In Program is open to residents of the U.S., and will be available until October 7, 2022. For more information or assistance, please visit Amazfit GTS 4 & GTR 4 pages or email tradein@amazfit.com. For more information about Amazfit, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com/us.

