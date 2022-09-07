Steakholder Foods™ announces Omakase Beef Morsels, a first-of-its-kind, highly marbled 3D-printed 100% cultured beef cut

The new product is a result of the company's recently filed patent for 3D-bioprinting technology which allows unprecedented marbling control within a consolidated structure

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), (formerly MeaTech 3D: $MITC) an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, is pleased to introduce Omakase Beef Morsels, a revolutionary, richly marbled structured meat product developed using a unique 3D-printing process.

Inspired by the marbling standard of Wagyu beef, Omakase Beef Morsels are an innovative culinary achievement elegantly designed as a meat lover's delicacy for premium dining experiences.

The product is made up of multiple layers of muscle and fat tissue, which have been differentiated from bovine stem cells, and showcases the technology's unprecedented control and flexibility. Each layer is printed separately using two different bio-inks – one for muscle and one for fat. The layers can be printed in a variety of muscle/fat sequences which affects the juiciness and marbling of the cut.

Steakholder Foods' technology can print the product with any shape, width and marbling ratio and even exceed the marbling precision reminiscent of the Wagyu beef standard. It can also provide unprecedented product consistency at scale.

The company's provisional patent, "stacked, multi-layered meat-emulating consumable," is the result of cutting-edge bio-convergence with intensive collaboration between its 3D-printing engineers and cellular biologists.

This technological achievement, which follows a series of ongoing advancements in the company's development of printed whole cuts of meat, will likely position Steakholder Foods on the frontline of the market once a regulatory road map is established by the Food and Drug Administration.

Some of the company's advancements over the past year:

Largest ever 3.67 oz (104 grams) printed cultured steak

Significant progress with acceleration and enhancement of muscle fiber formation to mirror key characteristics of farm-raised meat

Development of unique multiple-nozzle modular printing head that can produce complex meat products with pinpoint precision at an industrial rate of production without impacting cell viability

Patent based on the development of systems and methods for applying external forces to muscle tissue that result in the creation of high-quality complex structured meat





Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods' Chief Executive Officer: "This product marks a major breakthrough for us and for the cultured meat sector in general. It is the result of a lot of hard work and our desire to attain the highest standard of meat possible through bioprinting and cell cultivation processes. It also marks a significant milestone in our quest to perfect the "holy grail" of meat — steak. We see Omakase Beef Morsels at the intersection of food, technology and fine art. We want to inspire chefs around the world to create mouthwatering culinary masterpieces and unforgettable dining experiences."

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech 3D Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH" (formally MITC). Steakholder Foods maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and has recently expanded activities to the US.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products — both as raw materials and whole cuts — as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com



