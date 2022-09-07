A Sense of Place: Ten Montana Female Artists to Display Their Work

Zoot Art Gallery Re-Opens Following 2-Year Hiatus

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit, A Sense of Place, featuring works by members of the Montana Women's Artist Collective.

Montana Women's Artist Collective Debut at Zoot Art Gallery (PRNewswire)

The group's inception resulted from a chance meeting at the Montana Arts Council Artrepreneur Program in 2020. The members founded the collective shortly after recognizing a shared passion for championing the Montana art community. The presentation, celebrating ten female artists of southern Montana, will showcase an exceptional range of pieces, including mixed media, painting, fiber and traditional western craft.

The exhibit will be on view from Sep. 12 – Oct. 28, 2022, and an opening reception will be held Thursday, September 15th from 5-7 pm at Zoot Enterprises.

Open to the public, the corporate exhibit space hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as "...arguably the finest gallery space in the area."

All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.

Public hours are 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootsolutions.com/art-gallery or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.

