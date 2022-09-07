Power Shift: GR Supra Manual Transmission Now on Sale at US Toyota Dealerships

GR Supra evolves again with a new manual transmission (MT) option

MT available on GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and the A91-MT Edition, which is limited to 500 units for the U.S.

A91-MT offered in two exclusive exterior colors, Burnout and CU Later Gray, both with a unique hazelnut leather trimmed interior

Refined handling across all GR Supra 2.0/3.0/A91 models with new steering and suspension tuning and new Hairpin+ function on 3.0/A91 models

Premium 12-speaker JBL Audio system standard on all 3.0 Premium and A91-MT models

Complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, featuring a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Toyota GR Supra adds a new dimension to the driver experience thanks to a new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission option. Already a blend of performance, power and style, the 2023 Supra's addition of a stick shift brings hands-on engagement to the mix. It also holds to Toyota GAZOO Racing's on-going tweaks to the fifth generation Supra, with yet another update to the model that continues to make its mark in the sports car segment.

"When we revealed the GR Supra back in 2019, we tapped into a heritage nameplate for Toyota," said Mike Tripp, vice president of Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communications. "But we were regularly asked if there would be a manual version. We immediately took that feedback to heart and started developing it, and we're happy that we can now bring customers the perfect complement for Supra's high-torque, high output engine with a six-speed manual."

The Manual Transmission is available as an option on the Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Supra also adds to its head-turning looks with new colors and special editions. A limited A91-MT Edition model will also be produced for model year 2023 only. Available colors for the MT 3.0 and 3.0 Premium will include all standard Supra colors plus a new Stratosphere Blue color, which will also be available on Supra 2.0. The A91-MT Edition will be available in Burnout (matted white) and CU Later Gray.

The GR Supra MT is arriving on dealer lots now with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) starting at $52,500.

Powerful Engineering Drivers Can Feel

Developed by Toyota GAZOO Racing Engineers in cooperation with Toyota Motor Europe and German transmission supplier ZF, the GR Supra's manual transmission was built with components designed specifically to suit the power and torque characteristics of its 3.0-liter 382-hp straight-six engine.

The engineering team combined an existing transmission housing and gear set, developed a new shift lever and removed elements that were not required, such as the acoustic package, which reduced weight, bringing the manual equipped Supra in at 3,389 pounds. At the heart of the transmission is a newly engineered large diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring. With a larger friction area and a stronger spring, this new component has the high-performance capability appropriate for use with the GR Supra's high-torque engine.

The manual gearbox also features an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) programmed with new software that prioritizes sporty performance. When upshifting, the parameters are tuned to optimize engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release; on downshifts, the software includes rev matching for consistent performance. The iMT is set as the default, but, if the driver prefers, it can be switched off in Individual Mode.

To support take-off, the final drive ratio has been shortened, from 3.15 (in the GR Supra automatic) to 3.46 (in the GR Supra MT). The result is response and gearing appropriate for sports car performance and a manufacturer estimated zero-to-sixty time of 4.2 seconds.

Close attention was also paid to how a manual shifter could be accommodated in the driver's cockpit. The lever ratio was specifically set to minimize the effort required to make shifts and engage reverse gear. While the weight and shape of the shift knob, along with the quality of shift engagement, have all been precisely defined. Ergonomics were also considered, as the console unit and position of the drive mode selector were adjusted to provide a 1.7-inch clearance between the shift knob and the control panel.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: #savethemanuals

The GR Supra was Toyota's first global GAZOO Racing (GR) model and the dream of Toyota President Akio Toyoda to deliver a car that is purely about the joy of driving.

Subsequently, the introduction of models, like the GR Corolla and the GR86 coupe, have reinforced the special qualities that define the GR brand – cars that are born out of a passion for driving and draw directly on the world championship-winning expertise and experience of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing.

At launch, the 2020 GR Supra was offered with a straight-six 3.0-liter engine with 335 hp and 365 lb.-ft. of torque matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In 2021, the GR team increased the 3.0 Supra to 382 hp and 367 lb.-ft. of torque and introduced a turbocharged four-cylinder GR Supra 2.0 with 255 horsepower and a stout 295 lb.-ft. of torque.

While the car and its performance have received high praise worldwide from media and fans alike, inevitably, the question of whether a manual gearbox would be available persisted. Now that it's official, the addition of a manual transmission option to the Supra lineup means Toyota will offer all three of its U.S. GR models with a stick, which is standard on the GR Corolla and available as an option on GR86.

Tuned for Traction, Stability and Agility

The GR Supra's traction and braking have been optimized for operation with a manual transmission.

With the automatic, it's possible to use second gear when pulling away uphill when opposite wheels are on surfaces with different grip levels – for example, when the car is parked on a partly icy road, progress is smooth with virtually no rolling back or wheel slip. With a manual gearbox, first gear must be used and releasing the clutch brings a greater risk of wheel spin. To address the issue, Toyota engineers have tuned the car's TRAction Control (TRAC) system to achieve smooth operation similar to the automatic. The system is also optimized for the GR Supra's characteristic high engine torque, wide tires and rear-wheel drive.

The car's character when accelerating out of a corner is a key element in the "Fun to Drive" quality Toyota has developed for the GR Supra. For the new manual version, the traction control has again been the focus to ensure an ideal balance of agility and stability when exiting a corner on the throttle. TRAC intervention has been calibrated to help maintain stability – so the car can keep faithfully to the driver's intended line – while allowing the right amount of power for a sporty experience.

The ambition to make the GR Supra fun to drive in the most demanding scenarios has helped inspire the introduction of a new Hairpin+ function. This is designed to allow more freedom and reward when taking tight bends on an uphill gradient (more than 5%) with a high-friction road surface. More "freewheel" spin can make such routes more enjoyable to drive, so Toyota has optimized engine torque control to allow a greater difference in wheel spin between the left and right-side tires.

To counter the possibility of "snap-off" oversteer – something that may be hard to control with the car's Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) alone – an Anti-Roll Program (ARP) has been adopted for both the manual and automatic versions of the GR Supra. This intervenes at an earlier point with the VSC to counter any sudden loss of grip when the car's high-response suspension setting is used.

On all grades, drivers can select from Normal, Sport and Individual modes that adjust throttle response, suspension damping and power steering settings. Additionally, 3.0 grade and up include an Adaptative Variable Suspension (AVS) with sensors that constantly detect changes in the driving operations and road surface conditions, and solenoid valves finely control the damping force of the shock absorbers. In 3.0 grade and higher, NORMAL mode provides a high-level balance between vehicle stability and supple ride comfort, enabling sports driving without sacrificing comfort. SPORT mode realizes a reassuring and flat vehicle posture with suppressed roll and driving with a more agile steering response.

Special Edition and Updates Across the Lineup

The A91-MT special edition will be a 500 unit limited-run model that comes equipped with exclusive hazelnut-colored leather-trimmed seats, GR logoed shift knob and a 12-speaker acoustically tuned premium JBL sound system. On the outside, a red "Supra" Badge and red GR Supra emblazoned calipers punctuate its extreme, condensed design. It will be offered in two exclusive colors, Burnout and CU Later Gray, and comes equipped with unique forged 19-inch Frozen Gunmetal Gray wheels. Under the hood, red strut tower braces add one more accent to the already bold Supra.

All 2023 GR Supra 3.0 models, both AT and MT versions, will benefit from a retuned suspension with revised shock absorbers for improved roll balance and ride comfort. The mechanical components in the electric power steering and the system's operating parameters have also been retuned. All 3.0 models will have an active rear sport differential standard.

The 3.0 MT will come equipped with new 19-inch forged aluminum wheels and be available in previously available standard and premium colors plus the new Stratosphere Blue color. On the inside, heated black leather-trimmed seats are now standard. The 3.0 Premium has everything you will find on the 3.0, plus a red and black leather-trimmed interior, full color heads up display, acoustically tuned 12-speaker JBL sound system and Qi Wireless charger standard.

Supra Connect1 is also available. This advanced technology suite is designed to help you get more from your GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0 with Safety and Technology Package as well as the 3.0 Premium and A91-MT Edition and includes features like Automatic Emergency Call, Real-Time Traffic Information, Roadside Assistance and the available Supra Connect iPhone® app to lock/unlock the doors and activate Ventilation Now and Ventilation Timer features.

Key Standard Features Include

2.0 3.0 3.0 Premium A91-MT Available in Automatic Transmission only Available in Automatic and Manual Transmission Available in Automatic and Manual Transmission Available in Manual Transmission Only Active Exhaust Everything in 2.0 Grade Plus… Everything in 3.0 Grade Plus... Everything in 3.0 Premium Grade Plus... Automatic engine Stop/Start Active rear sport differential Leather-trimmed Seats Exclusive Hazelnut (Tan) Leather-trimmed Seats 18" Cast- Aluminum Wheel New 19" Forged Aluminum Wheel Full-color Head-Up Display (HUD) Unique Red "Supra" Badge Aerodynamic underbody panel Adaptive Variable Sport (AVS) suspension system 12-speaker JBL® * HiFi Surround Sound system Red Strut Tower Braces Dual rear exhaust Sport pedals Toyota Supra Connect Alcantara Shift Knob 8.8-in. full-digital TFT LCD gauge cluster Heated seats Qi-compatible wireless charging tray with light indicator

Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow (premium color), Nocturnal, Renaissance Red, Stratosphere Blue Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow (premium color), Nocturnal, Renaissance Red, Stratosphere Blue Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow (premium color), Nocturnal, Renaissance Red, Stratosphere Blue Burnout (Matte White), CU Later Gray

Options and Packages Include

2.0 & 3.0 3.0 Premium & A91-MT Safety & Technology Package AT— Includes Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT only), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function (AT only) Safety & Technology Package MT— Includes High-Speed Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors Drivers Assist AT—Includes Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT only), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function (AT only) Drivers Assist MT—Includes High-Speed Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)*

2023 GR Supra 2.0 I4 $43,540 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Base I6 $52,500 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Premium I6 $55,650 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Base MT $52,500 2023 GR Supra 3.0 Premium MT $55,650 2023 GR Supra 3.0 A91-MT $58,345 Premium Paint: Nitro Yellow $425

Stratosphere (Blue) $425 (available on 3.0 and 3.0 Premium)

Burnout (Matte White) $1,645 (available on A91-MT only) Packages: Driver Assist Package $1,195 (MT & AT)

Safety & Technology Package $3,155 (MT) $3,485 (AT)

1 Available on GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0 w/Safety and Technology Package, 3.0 Premium and A91-MT Edition. 4G network dependent. Includes a 4-year trial period, except Enhanced Roadside Assistance, which is a 2-year period. Enrollment in a paid subscription required upon expiration of applicable trial period.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant, in North Carolina, will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com..

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

