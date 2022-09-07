Moms Helping Moms: Mom 2.0 Emerges from the Pandemic as a Major Force in Influencer Marketing, Bringing Income to Thousands of Families

A Live Events Leader Evolves and Grows, Uniting Brands and Moms Nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom Media, the creator of Mom 2.0, North America's largest parenting media events company and home to the nation's longest-running and farthest-reaching community of parenting influencers, has emerged from the pandemic as one of the fastest-growing marketing firms in the USA and is a key source of income and opportunity for thousands of mom influencers nationwide.

Ramona Cruz-Peters @fabeveryday for the HHS/White House #WeCanDoThis COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. (PRNewswire)

We've put nearly a million dollars into the hands of hardworking moms and dads who are supporting their families.

Since 2008, the focus had been on live, in-person events and experiential marketing. This included its annual Mom 2.0 Summit, parenting media's flagship event for brand marketers, parenting creators, and traditional media. Sponsors included major brands like Google, Best Buy, LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon, Kia, Unilever, and many others.

When in-person gatherings were halted, Mom Media adapted and evolved. The business that emerged from the pandemic provides a transformed suite of offerings that has seen non-event-related revenue grow by over 1000%. Today, Mom Media leads some of the nation's most important influencer campaigns, with clients ranging from the White House to global CPG brands to Hollywood studios.

"The pandemic was like a chrysalis for us," said John Pacini, Mom Media CEO. "We entered March 2020 as mostly a live events and experiential marketing business, and emerged in 2022 as a multi-dimensional firm with deep capabilities and the industry's most experienced team. Add our fifteen-year history of working with the world's biggest brands, and we're able to compete and win on a huge scale. Exponential growth just becomes a matter of resources and time."

This also means a steady flow of vetted opportunities for parent creators, overseen by the Mom Media team. Mom 2.0 is a trusted name with the nation's leading parenting influencers in its community that reaches over 250 million consumers around the world. "In recent months alone we've put nearly a million dollars into the hands of hardworking parent content creators," said Carrie Pacini, Mom Media co-founder.

The Mom 2.0 Summit returned in April, with over 700 top parenting media live in person, an online audience of over 66 million, and over 183 million media impressions.

All this translates into a powerful ROI for Mom Media clients and sponsors. A campaign for Sprout Pharmaceuticals achieved over 44 billion impressions, and another for GSK exceeded that brand's marketing goals by over 40%. Mom Media and its community have also helped increase family moviegoing for major theatrical releases, have been a key player in the White House / HHS Covid-19 vaccine outreach, and a lead influencer firm for March of Dimes.

As Money Magazine detailed, the Mom 2.0 community launched today's $11 billion influencer marketing industry. "The effects of the pandemic may have changed how moms have to work, but it didn't dampen the drive or the resourcefulness of our community." said Laura Mayes, Mom Media co-founder. "As the industry, the platforms, and the community are evolving, we'll evolve and adapt alongside them. They keep creating thoughtful content while we keep connecting them with more brands and more opportunities."

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

John Pacini

832.380.5540

john.pacini@mom2.com

About Mom 2.0

Owned by Mom Media Enterprises, LLC and founded in 2008, Mom 2.0 is North America's #1 organization for parenting content creators, marketers and media. It is home to compelling content, engaging relationships, and memorable campaigns.

Mom 2.0 (TM) brand from Mom Media Enterprises, LLC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mom 2.0 Summit