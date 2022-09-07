LA FONDA PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

SANTA FE, N.M, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Fonda Holdings, LLC, is today providing notice of a data security incident at La Fonda on the Plaza that resulted in the removal of certain data from the hotel's computer systems.

On August 18, 2022, La Fonda on the Plaza became aware that an unknown third party had gained unauthorized access to the hotel's computer systems and disrupted access to certain servers and workstations. Upon discovery, La Fonda took immediate action to shut down unauthorized access and remediate the problem. The hotel retained outside IT security and forensics experts to assist in a thorough investigation of what happened and to restore secure operations. Within two days, primary computer systems and data were restored using available backups, and normal business operations resumed.

As part of the ongoing investigation, it was determined that the intruder appears to have removed certain company data from the hotel's systems. To date, La Fonda has received no indication that customer data was included. However, this is a recent incident, and the situation is subject to change.

Anyone with questions about this incident is encouraged to visit the La Fonda website, www.lafondasantafe.com , for more information.

"La Fonda sincerely regrets that this incident occurred and is treating the matter with the highest priority and urgency, as we take the security and privacy of the data entrusted to us by our hotel guests, partners and staff very seriously," said Rik Blyth, Vice President and General Manager. Blyth said the hotel is working with law enforcement and sharing information for their investigation, and also is notifying state regulators as well as the major credit reporting agencies.

In addition to independent IT security and forensics experts, La Fonda has retained data security legal specialists to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend all appropriate actions in response. The company has taken a number of steps to further safeguard La Fonda's systems, including isolating and rebuilding affected equipment, executing global password resets, enabling geo-blocking, and installing advanced threat detection using Carbon Black, which is monitored 24/7 by an outside security operations center.

The hotel encourages individuals to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud and to seek protection against possible theft or financial loss by regularly reviewing their financial account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for suspicious activity.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION

The following information is provided in accordance with certain state legal requirements.

Monitor Your Accounts

Credit Reports . We encourage you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements, explanation of benefits, and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Fraud Alerts . At no charge, you can also have these credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on your file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify your identity prior to granting credit in your name. Note, however, that because it tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect you, it may also delay your ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies your identity. As soon as one credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts on your file. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, or should you have any questions regarding your credit report, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-800-525-6285 www.equifax.com

Experian

P.O. Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com

TransUnion

P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289

www.transunion.com

Security Freeze . You may also place a security freeze on your credit reports. A security freeze prohibits a credit bureau from releasing any information from a consumer's credit report without the consumer's written authorization. However, please be advised that placing a security freeze on your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prevent the timely approval of any requests you make for new loans, credit, mortgages, employment, housing, or other services. If you have been a victim of identity theft and you provide the credit bureau with a valid police report, it cannot charge you to place, lift, or remove a security freeze. In all other cases, a credit bureau may charge you a fee to place, temporarily lift, or permanently remove a security freeze. Fees vary based on where you live, but commonly range from $3 to $15. You will need to place a security freeze separately with each of the three major credit bureaus listed above if you wish to place a freeze on all of your credit files. In order to request a security freeze, you will need to supply your full name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, current address, all addresses for up to five previous years, email address, a copy of your state identification card or driver's license, and a copy of a utility bill, bank or insurance statement, or other statement proving residence. To find out more on how to place a security freeze, you can use the following contact information:

Equifax Security Freeze

P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-800-685-1111

www.freeze.equifax.com

Experian Security Freeze

P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com/freeze/

TransUnion

P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872

freeze.transunion.com

Additional Information . You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, security freezes, fraud alerts, and the steps you can take to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be promptly reported to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state Attorney General. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a crime report or incident report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some kind of proof that you have been a victim. This notice has not been delayed as the result of a law enforcement investigation.

New Mexico Residents: You have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from a violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. You can review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

