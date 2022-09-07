InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorists LED Safety Apparel (SDB-1526)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Being a rider and driver, I recognized how difficult it was to see motorcyclists and bicyclists when on a roadway," said the inventor from Idyllwild, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help improve visibility and provide safety for all riders on the roadways."

He created WIRELESS INTEGRATED HELMET LIGHTING SYSTEM that enables others to quickly and easily identify a rider or pedestrian from a distance. This would provide enhanced safety and convenience to the user. It could improve motorcycle and bicycle rider awareness and visual communication capabilities. Additionally, this can help keep motorcyclists from being accidentally overlooked to enhance travel safety on busy roadways.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

