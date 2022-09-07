HiMS Honored Among Arizona's Most Admired Companies

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovator in Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for behavioral health care providers, Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) today announced it has been named among Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2022 by AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ. HiMS was recognized for its excellence in workplace culture, leadership, social responsibility and customer opinion.

" Arizona's Most Admired Companies is the most comprehensive and prestigious corporate awards program in the state because winners must demonstrate excellence in all six areas. It identifies the vast contributions and impact the Most Admired Companies bring to our state," says Denise Gredler , co-founder of the Most Admired Companies program.

Based in Tucson, Ariz. and with an office in Phoenix, HiMS is among the 50 companies to receive the honor from throughout the state. The HiMS team works to transform the integrated health care experience through its award-winning electronic health record (EHR) software, Axiom, and mobile communications app, AxiaGram.

These solutions reduce administrative burdens while addressing clinical workflow and productivity issues. As a result, health care providers can optimize efficiency, manage costs, and achieve optimal patient outcomes.

"We have built a culture at HiMS focused on employee collaboration and wellness, where we put our employees first and empower them every day. As a result, we're able to provide the highest level of support to our customers, in turn enabling them to deliver the best value-based care to their patients," said Khalid Al-Maskari, CEO of HiMS. "We are incredibly proud to be named among Arizona's Most Admired Companies, alongside other innovative companies across our state. This honor is due to the dedication and efforts of our employees, and we look forward to continuing to make a difference for our customers and our community."

Honorees were chosen by a committee comprised of AZ Business magazine's editorial board, BestCompaniesAZ's leadership team, and professionals from a wide range of industries. HiMS will be recognized at the 13th Annual Most Admired Companies awards dinner and reception on Oct. 13, and in a special editorial report inside the September/October issue of AZ Business magazine.

About HiMS

Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) is a national company headquartered in Tucson, Arizona that designs Electronic Health Records (EHR) software to transform the integrated health care experience. HiMS creates innovative solutions that lead to better outcomes, lower costs and higher-quality care. The company sets itself apart from its competitors by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to improve clinical documentation and decision support. More information is available at hmsfirst.com.

