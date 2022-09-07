Denny's Doubles Down on its Commitment to Value with New All Day Diner Deals Menu

America's Diner serves up 10 delicious menu items for guests all day long, starting at $5.99

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --With rising inflation and tightening budgets, Americans continue to seek relief and look to stretch their hard-earned dollars as far as possible, especially when it comes to mealtime. Today, Denny's announced a new value menu, featuring 10 delicious meal options perfect to enjoy any time of day or night starting at just $5.99.

With the launch of this new menu, Denny's raises the bar on what it means to serve quality meals at great prices.

"The time for value is now as more and more Americans across the country experience difficult moments and seek the ultimate bang for their buck," said Denny's President John Dillon. "Delighting guests with delicious meals and impeccable service is a hallmark of the Denny's brand, and with the launch of All Day Diner Deals, we're pleased to go all in on this next phase of delivering everyday value to our guests."

Denny's All Day Diner Deals boasts something for everyone with wallet-friendly prices ranging from $5.99 to $10.59. From the classic Everyday Value Slam to a delicious new twist on fan favorite Moons Over My Hammy, the new menu is designed to satisfy any craving, morning, noon or night. The 10 meals on the All Day Diner Deals menu include:

Everyday Value Slam – At $5.99 , the Everyday Value Slam features eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, included with guests' choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast – Starting at $6.99 , this dish includes scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, plus bacon strips, sausage links and buttermilk pancakes.

Two-Egg Moons Over My Hammy Omelette – Starting at $7.59 , this new twist on a fan-favorite features a two-egg omelet with ham, Swiss and American cheese. It's served with hash browns and a choice of bread.

Fried Cheese Melt Sandwich – Starting at $6.99 , the Fried Cheese Melt Sandwich includes five fried mozzarella sticks and melted American cheese grilled between two slices of artisan bread. It's served with wavy-cut fries and a side of tomato sauce.

Half Super Bird Sandwich – Starting at $6.99 , the Half Super Bird Sandwich features sliced deli turkey with Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato on grilled artisan bread. It's served with wavy-cut fries or a cup of soup.

BLT Sandwich – Starting at $7.99 , the BLT Sandwich includes bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled artisan bread and is served with wavy-cut fries.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich – Starting at $8.99 , this sandwich features fried chicken breast with white cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing on grilled artisan bread. It's served with wavy-cut fries.

Cheeseburger – Starting at $7.59 , a 4-ounce 100% beef patty is topped with American cheese and includes lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split-top Brioche bun. It's served with wavy-cut fries.

Plate Lickin' Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner – Starting at $8.99 , a golden-fried boneless chicken breast is smothered in country gravy and served with two sides and dinner bread.

Country Fried Steak Dinner – Starting at $8.99 , a chopped beef steak is smothered in country gravy and served with two sides and dinner bread.

Giving Consumers Deals as Good as They Get on the All Day Diner Deals Menu

To celebrate the All Day Diner Deals menu, the brand is launching Denny's Deal-icious Days Sweepstakes, giving lucky consumers a chance to purchase 10 highly sought-after prizes like a trip for two on Carnival Cruise Line or a home theater system, for just $5.99 each. The sweepstakes begins Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and the first prize will be released on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with one new item announced each Wednesday through November 16, 2022. To enter, consumers must visit https://dennys.wyng.com/DealiciousDays during the Sweepstakes period, complete the registration form and agree to the Official Rules.*

The All Day Diner Deals menu is available in Denny's locations nationwide and can be ordered online at Dennys.com or through the new Denny's iOS and Android app.

* NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW OR REGULATION. The "Denny's Deal-icious Days Sweepstakes" is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, eighteen (18) years of age or age of majority in the state you reside, whichever is older at the time of entry. By entering this Sweepstakes, you are providing your information to the Sponsor and Administrator, and it will only be used in accordance with the respective privacy policies. Denny's Deal-icious Days official sweepstakes rules can be viewed in entirety here: Deal-icious Days (wyng.com).

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of the Denny's brand, of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,631 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 154 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

