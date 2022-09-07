Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot & World Business Chicago join Gen Z VCs to announce Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit 2022

The global collective of Gen Z VCs, founders, angel investors, startup enthusiasts, and aspiring VCs will convene in Chicago for their national event on October 7, 2022

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and World Business Chicago, the city's economic development agency, join national organization Gen Z VCs to announce its national event, Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit 2022, will occur in Chicago on October 7.

To learn more about Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit, visit https://tinyurl.com/genzchicago (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome the global Gen Z VCs community to our great city," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "These young and talented individuals prove that finding success in the VC space is possible at any age and are doing a great job to create community within the industry. I'm excited for them to see our growing herd of local unicorns, connect with our diverse founders' community and truly experience why Chicago is known around the world as a startup powerhouse."

Gen Z VCs is a collective of 17,000+ young venture capitalists (VCs), angel investors, founders, startup enthusiasts, and aspiring VCs. The global organization strives to make venture capital (VC) more transparent and welcoming for the next generation of investors through several initiatives. They serve as the central place where young people in venture capital can collaborate, connect Gen Z founders with like-minded young investors, and elevate the Gen Z perspective and voices.

"This community has grown from a Slack group when I launched my career in VC into a much larger movement around empowering the next generation. We quickly grew from a group of 30 friends to 17,000+ people globally, and we're excited to begin our national roadshow," said Meagan Loyst, Founder of Gen Z VCs. "Chicago has proven to be one of the most diverse, dynamic startup communities in the world, and it's the perfect host city for our upcoming national event for founders, innovators, and investors."

Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit 2022 is presented by World Business Chicago, the city's private-public economic development agency, supported by a council of 200+ local leaders. World Business Chicago's programs drive inclusive growth and opportunity throughout the city's tech, innovation, and startup ecosystem, including through flagship programs, Chicago Venture Summit series, Startup Chicago, ThinkChicago, and Venture Engine with the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition.

"We had the good fortune to meet Meagan Loyst, founder, Gen Z VCs, when World Business Chicago hosted a business roundtable in New York City. Since our first meeting we have developed a wonderful rapport with the organization, which includes today's news that it will host its national road show in Chicago," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO of World Business Chicago, and Chief Marketing Officer for the City of Chicago. "Gen Z VCs represent the bright future of the global venture capital ecosystem, and we're excited to showcase Chicago to their founders, innovators, and investors."

Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit will occur on Friday, October 7, 2022; following 1871's Supply Chain Innovation Lab Summit with Accenture (October 5) and World Business Chicago's Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Logistics (October 6).

"Their evolution from a Slack community into a growing collective of initiatives built by the community, for the community, is incredibly inspiring," said Mark Tebbe, Chair of World Business Chicago's Innovation & Venture Council. "Gen Z VCs will feel right at home with the Chicago startup community, and World Business Chicago is so proud to host their national event this October."

The October 7 summit will include a full-day of programming, which will feature keynote speakers, fireside chat, panels, and a startup showcase to connect local talent with innovative companies.

"Especially during the height of the pandemic, Gen Z VCs served as a powerful platform for young founders, investors, and technologists to build community," said Landon Campbell, Chicago General Manager for Drive Capital. "And the Chicago startup and VC community couldn't be more excited to help this global collective continue to build and grow right here in America's heartland."

"GenZ VCs is the community I wish existed when I was just starting out in my career," said Haley Kwait Zollo, Partner for Chicago-based Starting Line VC. "I think Chicago is positioned to be a leading startup ecosystem and I'm bullish on what the future has in store with this next generation at the helm. We're excited to welcome the Gen Z VCs community and can't wait to share in this ultimate Chicago experience."

