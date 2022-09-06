Whittier, AK launches contactless parking payment option with Passport

Passport Parking app now available to offer easier, more convenient parking payments throughout the City

WHITTIER, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Whittier, Alaska is launching an easier way to pay for parking with Passport, a mobility software and payments company that is trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. With Passport's platform in place, the City can access insights and data while providing a better user experience for its parkers.

With Passport's mobile payment application, Passport Parking, paying to park is convenient and seamless. After downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play , a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones. The app also enables visitors to pay for camping at the city campground located at the head of the bay and boat launch fees.

"Passport's technology simplifies our operations and empowers our residents and visitors with more parking payment options," says Whittier Harbormaster, David Borg. "With this launch, our residents and visitors can park with peace of mind and spend more time enjoying Whittier's family-friendly attractions and stunning views on the Prince William Sound."

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities in North America trust Passport's digital mobility platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. The platform is designed to provide cities with the data and insights to dynamically manage their curb space.

"The demand for contactless payment options continues to rise – especially for everyday tasks, such as parking," says Corey Norrell, Passport account executive. "In addition to offering the community a convenient way to pay for parking, we are thrilled to enable the City of Whittier to collect, aggregate and visualize all mobility data in one central location through our platform."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

