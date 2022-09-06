The State of West Virginia and GreenPower Launch All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project for School Districts in Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer Counties

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.V., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of its West Virginia state pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in school transportation operations across West Virginia starting with Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer Counties. The first buses in each County will be deployed this week bringing school children safely to their school without contamination from NOx emissions.

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe takes delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. Joining him are Rhonda Smiley, President of the Cabell County Board of Education; Kim Cooper, Assistant Superintendent; Dan Gleason, Director of Transportation; GreenPower Vice President Mark Nestlen and GreenPower’s dealer representative Steve Ellis. (PRNewswire)

Through the pilot project done in cooperation with Governor Jim Justice, the West Virignia Department of Economic Development and the West Virginia Department of Education, three all-electric GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses will be deployed the week of September 5th in the first three counties – Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer - along with the required charging infrastructure. In the coming weeks, a fourth pilot bus using the Type A Nano BEAST with ADA capabilities will be deployed in Clay County.

"West Virginia is a perfect location for the first true pilot project of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "The terrain, weather conditions and the combination of rural and urban settings will give a real-life demonstration of the school buses' capabilities. The only way for school districts to become comfortable with the new technology is through hands-on experience."

In June, Gov. Jim Justice directed his Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael to work with GreenPower to develop a pilot project to provide real-world testing of the vehicles in areas of the state, both rural and urban, and to understand the opportunities and challenges associated with using all-electric school buses to provide safe, reliable, cost-effective school transportation.

"Governor Justice's forward thinking in directing this pilot is another effort by him and his administration to become an all-of-the-above energy state," Atkinson continued. "GreenPower appreciates his efforts along with his staff at Education and Economic Development in making this possible."

Each county will test the electric buses for a six-week period and then each all-electric school bus will move to a different county to demonstrate the buses in different parts of the state. The data collected by the pilot project will not only be beneficial to West Virginia, but also to schools across the nation. As one of the only true real-world all-electric school bus pilots, the data will help school districts understand more about EV school buses as they look to deploy them in their fleets on a permanent basis.

Among some of the data that will be collected is: range, charging infrastructure needs, handling and maneuverability, operating and maintenance savings, student and parent acceptance and more. The data will help with the anxiety of change as districts look to create a new beginning of a clean school day.

Cabell , Kanawha , and Mercer County School Districts Press Conferences + Electric School Bus Deployment

This week, beginning today, each county participating in the pilot will hold a press conference. Media are invited and encouraged to attend. The first deployments of the electric buses in each county will also take place this week.

Cabell County

"Our school district is always searching for new, innovative ways to serve our students and communities," says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. "We are honored to have been chosen to participate in the state's electric school bus pilot program. West Virginia has long been a dominant force in the energy economy, and, as new technologies are adopted, we want to do everything we can to support that continued leadership far into the future. Electric school buses like the ones utilized for this pilot program will soon be manufactured right here in West Virginia. No one can do it better, and I cannot wait to see the multitude of benefits this investment will yield for the deserving people of the Mountain State."

Press Conference: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3 pm. ET at Cabell County Schools, 2850 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Friday, September 9 at 7:05 a.m. ET at Huntington Middle School at 925 3rd St, Huntington, WV 25701

Kanawha County

"Kanawha County Schools is proud to be one of three West Virginia counties participating in this GreenPower pilot project and we look forward to seeing what an electric school bus could do for our district and students," said, Dr. Tom Williams, superintendent at Kanawha County Schools.

Press Conference: Wednesday, September 7 at 2 p.m. ET at South Charleston Bus Garage, 4225 Kanawha Turnpike South Charleston, WV 25309

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Thursday, September 8 at 6:15 a.m. ET at South Charleston Bus Garage, 4225 Kanawha Turnpike South Charleston, WV 25309

Mercer County

"Mercer County Schools is excited to be part of the GreenPower Pilot project. We are proud that Mercer County will be one of the first counties in West Virginia to utilize an electric bus in our fleet to provide valuable feedback to the program," said Edward T. Toman, superintendent at Mercer County Schools.

Press Conference: Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. ET at the Mercer County Technical Education Center's Seminar Center at 1397 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV 24740

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 a.m. ET at Princeton Senior High School at 1321 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740

West Virginia school bus market:

There are 55 public school districts in the state of West Virginia. According to the most recent School Bus Fleet Fact Book there are approximately 2,900 school buses in operation in the state transporting approximately 220,000 K-12 public students daily representing 75% of the total students enrolled making it the 10th highest school rate in the nation. The school buses today consist only of traditional propulsion systems and presently there are no electric school buses in operation in the state.

GreenPower and Media Contact:

Fraser Atkinson

CEO, GreenPower

fraser@greenpowermotor.com

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

Mark.n@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

greenpower@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Dr. Tom Williams, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent, Ryan White, Kanawha County School Board Member, Vic Sprouse of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and GreenPower’s Vice President Mark Nestlen as the Type D GreenPower zero-emissions BEAST was delivered for the county pilot project. (PRNewswire)

Mercer County Schools Superintendent Ed Toman, Transportation Director Dave Rose, West Virginia dealer representative Steve Ellis and GreenPower’s Vice President Mark Nestlen along with bus drivers and mechanics for the district upon receiving the BEAST all-electric Type D school bus. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company