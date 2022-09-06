State Farm® Partners with ADT to Innovate Home Insurance, Investing in Smart Home Technology and Helping Customers Prevent and Detect Losses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, State Farm announced a $1.2 billion equity investment in ADT Inc. resulting in State Farm owning approximately 15% of ADT after the equity investment and related transactions close. This partnership launches State Farm into a new category, allowing the company to reimagine the homeownership experience and innovate new ways to apply Smart Home technology to home insurance, with customer benefits that may include lowered costs, reduced claims, and smart home security devices that help to proactively mitigate loss caused by water, fire, or intrusion.
About State Farm®:
For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,400 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
About ADT Inc.:
ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home, security and rooftop solar professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.
