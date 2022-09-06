InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Television Mounting System (MBQ-164)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to mount, view and relocate a wall-mounted TV," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the LAST STAND. My design would offer extensive TV positioning capabilities and it would eliminate the need to confine a television to one fixed area."

The invention provides an improved television mounting system. In doing so, it offers optimal viewing from any position in a room. As a result, it enables the television to be easily relocated as needed and it increases convenience, safety and entertainment. Additionally, the invention features a portable and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

