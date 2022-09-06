Insmed To Present at Two September Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor events:

The Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 12, 2022 at 9:55 a.m. ET in a fireside chat

The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on September 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET in a fireside chat

Each fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the respective presentation dates.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

