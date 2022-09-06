Carrier to Present at Morgan Stanley's 10th Annual Laguna Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the 10th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact: Media Inquiries

Greg Brostowicz

561-365-1322

Greg.Brostowicz@Carrier.com





Investor Relations

Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

