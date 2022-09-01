News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Thinking about investing in Forma Therapeutics, Jianzhi Century, Okta, Formula One, or Terra Classic?

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for FMTX, JZ, OKTA, FWONK, and LUNC.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)
InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)(PRNewswire)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks and currencies, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. FMTX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FMTX&prnumber=090120220
  2. JZ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=JZ&prnumber=090120220
  3. OKTA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=OKTA&prnumber=090120220
  4. FWONK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FWONK&prnumber=090120220
  5. LUNC : https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=4172&symbol=lunc&prnumber=090120220

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each cryptocurrency is evaluated based on risk, short-term technical, long-term technical, volatility, and sentiment factors.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-investing-in-forma-therapeutics-jianzhi-century-okta-formula-one-or-terra-classic-301616514.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver