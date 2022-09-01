Iscoe Law Reveals Nursing Home Abuse Warning Signs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, reminds families there are nearly 85,000 beds across 691 licensed nursing homes in Florida. As of 2019, these nursing homes were home to about 71,000 elderly residents.

"Even though Florida has enacted high standards and regulations for assisted living care and nursing home care, abuse, negligence, and neglect can and does still happen," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq., Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "Suppose you suspect your family member has experienced abuse or neglect in a Florida long-term care facility. In that case, you have legal rights and options."

When you or other family members make the difficult decision to seek long-term care for your elderly loved one, you naturally and rightfully expect them to receive the best care possible.

However, thousands of Florida nursing home residents have experienced various types of nursing home abuse or neglect. At the same time, many more nursing home abuse and neglect cases might never be reported. It's best to discuss these with an experienced Palm Beach County nursing home abuse and neglect lawyer as soon as possible.

Nursing Home Abuse Warning Signs

Any type of abuse is devastating, but nursing home abuse and neglect can be devastating because many residents don't report incidents. It often goes unreported because victimized residents:

May not have the emotional or mental capacity to report abuse

May feel embarrassment or humiliation

May not want to cause their family member's worry

May feel afraid

