INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED ARTIST, HEBRU BRANTLEY, OPENS DARK FICTION: FLOWERS & FROGS

Brantley's new show explores the perception of the Black body

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9th through October 22nd, internationally recognized artist Hebru Brantley will present his show, Dark Fiction: Flowers & Frogs, at Richard Beavers Gallery at 14 Wooster Street, New York, NY.

Hebru Brantley in his studio. Photo by Bianca Garcia. (PRNewswire)

This exhibition explores the perception of the Black body – how it is presented, seen, and how it survives. In this work, Brantley finds a correlation between the beauty of flowers and the Black body. "There is a beauty within us and within our culture," says Brantley. "This beauty is precious and vulnerable, and oftentimes commoditized, the same way flowers are clipped for decoration for the instant gratification of humans, promptly causing them to wither and die once removed from their soil."

"Flowers are also personal to me as I recollect my mother in the garden," continues Brantley. "As a child I have memories of helping her tend the garden and learning the delicate and precious nature of the various plants she was cultivating. A correlation is also drawn between a tended garden and a community or household in the same context of the black body, embodying both themes of nature and nurture, together."

Brantley's Dark Fiction body of work is a departure from his well-known Flyboy universe, featuring iconic characters "Flyboy and Lil Mama." But throughout, his work is often seen challenging the traditional view of the hero or protagonist. The context, development and expressions of his youthful troupe, which are sometimes in autobiographical form, summon the audience to reimagine childhood and the American cultural experience in Brantley's created context of dark fiction.

Dark Fiction: Flowers & Frogs by Hebru Brantley will open Friday, September 9th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and will run September 9 – October 22. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon – 6:00 p.m. Richard Beavers Gallery SoHo is located at 14 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10013.

Recognized internationally, HEBRU BRANTLEY has exhibited in Chicago, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York including Art Basel Switzerland, Art Basel Miami, Art Basel Hong Kong, and Frieze London. Brantley has been recognized in publications including CNN, the Chicago Tribune, Forbes, WWD, HypeBeast, Complex Magazine, the Chicago Sun-Times, and the New York Post. Collectors of his work include LeBron James, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Lenny Kravitz, George Lucas, and Rahm Emanuel, among others. Brantley has collaborated with brands like Nike, Hublot, and Adidas.

RICHARD BEAVERS GALLERY, established in 2007, is a contemporary fine art gallery. Our collection primarily consists of artists whose work depicts various aspects of life in an urban environment through a multitude of genres. The artwork is inspired by the culture of these communities and addresses the many social and political issues on the forefront of society. RB Gallery aims to educate, inspire, and stir consciousness – whether you are a seasoned collector, art appreciator, or merely have an interest in art.

