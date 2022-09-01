DIVERSIS CAPITAL-BACKED FISHBOWL INVENTORY ACQUIRES ITS LARGEST DISTRIBUTION PARTNER

OREM, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital, via its portfolio company Fishbowl Inventory ("Fishbowl" or the "Company"), has acquired Red Salt, its exclusive distribution partner in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore trading as Fishbowl Australia. Fishbowl is a leading provider of inventory management software for small businesses.

Peter Osberg, CEO of Fishbowl, said, "Red Salt, led by its founder Simon Jupe, has been an integral partner for us, having served as our exclusive distributor in the Asia-Pacific region since 2011. We couldn't be happier to have Red Salt join the Fishbowl Family. The addition of Red Salt will allow us to more closely coordinate our efforts to better serve customers in that region, and expand our market-leading position."

Simon Jupe, founder of Red Salt, commented, "Fishbowl has been a great partner for us and its continual product innovation has further allowed us to grow as an organization. This integration is a natural fit, and our employees are excited to officially join the Fishbowl team."

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ron Nayot, said, "This highly complementary acquisition will further accelerate Fishbowl's growth. A key tenant of our investment in Fishbowl is the opportunity to expand its product offering and broaden its reach internationally. This merger is a strategic first step in achieving our collective vision for Fishbowl in the coming years."

About Fishbowl

Founded in 2001, Fishbowl is the leader in offering desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for small businesses, as well as a popular solution for enterprises looking to track assets. Its Warehouse product allow customers to automate purchasing, manage orders, track components and finished goods across multiple locations, streamline fulfillment, manage vendor and customer relationships, and provides advanced reporting and analytics. Its Manufacturing product builds on these features with customized multi-level bills of materials and advanced manufacturing and work order management. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com

About Diversis Capital Management, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis Capital is a software and technology-focused private equity fund with over $1 billion under management. Diversis invests in middle-market companies that can benefit from the firm's proven ability to improve and grow software companies. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

