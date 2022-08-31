ONO PHARMA USA continues to expand its organization for enhancement of R&D activities and future commercialization opportunities in the U.S.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONO PHARMA USA, INC. (President and CEO, Kunihiko Ito, "OPUS") announces its organization and leadership team expansion to advance its clinical development, research alliance, licensing activities, as well as future commercialization opportunities for the upcoming products in the U.S.

Since April 2021 when OPUS opened its new US headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., OPUS has successfully enhanced its R&D infrastructure and momentum by recruiting a number of senior leaders to bolster its global clinical development, research alliance and licensing. In addition, OPUS continues to make progress in building out its commercial organization. OPUS has recently appointed senior leadership roles in Business Operations, Legal, Market Access, Medical Affairs, and Sales & Marketing to enhance the future activities in the U.S.

"Our leadership team fully embraces our core value that - The greater the challenge, the more passionately Ono will rise to meet it. We will work side by side and deliver on our commitment to bring the positive impacts of our pioneering treatments to patients. As one team, we continue to challenge ourselves to fulfil the unmet medical needs for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases," said Kunihiko Ito, President and CEO of OPUS.

For more information about OPUS senior leadership members, please visit leadership introduction page on the official website. (https://www.ono-usa.com/about/leadership).

About ONO PHARMA USA , INC.

ONO PHARMA USA, INC. ("OPUS"), established in 1998 as the U.S. subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Ono"), is pursuing the clinical development of new drug candidates and aiming to establish its operation from the clinical development until the regulatory approval of products for commercialization in the U.S. In addition, OPUS has been engaged in promotion of the discovery alliances and licensing activities to expand Ono's development pipeline and to pursue the commercialization opportunities in the U.S. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-usa.com/.

