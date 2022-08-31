KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Consumer Participation Program.

NAIC Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Consumer Representatives (PRNewswire)

Established in 1992, the Consumer Participation Program promotes consumer representation and interaction with NAIC members by providing an opportunity for individuals to participate in NAIC meetings, provided they represent consumer interests and meet established criteria for appointment.

"This year marks 30 years that the Consumer Participation Program has been helping position the voice of the consumer at the forefront as state regulators address priorities that impact consumers," said Colorado Insurance Commissioner and Chair of the Consumer Liaison Committee Michael Conway.

One option for individuals to participate in the Consumer Participation Program is for the NAIC to provide funding in the form of travel expense reimbursement. To qualify for such funding, the candidate shall have a commitment to representing consumer interests in insurance regulation, be willing to fully participate in NAIC national meetings and related conference calls, and have demonstrated expertise and experience on insurance-related issues addressed by the NAIC. Individuals who do not need funding may apply to participate in the Consumer Participation Program as an unfunded consumer representative.

"A fundamental responsibility of every insurance commissioner is to protect our consumers. The NAIC recognizes the important role consumer representatives can play in achieving that responsibility," said NAIC President and Idaho Director of Insurance Dean L. Cameron. "We look forward to applicants who are engaged, thoughtful, and are willing to share their diverse perspectives."

The NAIC website (naic.org) provides additional information about the NAIC's Consumer Participation Program and describes the application process.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Oct. 31, 2022. All applicants are required to complete the application, sign the Conflict-of-Interest Statement, and attach all documents requested. Applicants will be selected in December and notified prior to the Spring National Meeting in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Insuran) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners