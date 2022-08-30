VNET Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
"We delivered solid results in the second quarter amid macro uncertainties and tightened restrictions to contain COVID resurgences," said Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer of VNET and Executive Chairman of VNET's Retail IDC. "Notably, our wholesale business continued making good progress. We extended our contract with a leading social platform in China in the second quarter, generating a capacity of approximately 14MW, and recently signed a new contract generating a capacity of 15MW with a leading cloud service provider in China. Our retail business also achieved impressive results driven by rising digital demand from various industries. With our strong operating capabilities, deep industry experience and proven technology expertise, we are confident our compelling value proposition will enable us to seize new growth opportunities and create additional value for all of our stakeholders."
Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "Fueled by our dual-core growth strategy, this quarter we delivered a robust financial performance with a year-over-year growth 15.2% and 14.5% in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Our solid financial position provides a firm foundation from which to drive long-term, sustainable growth as we continue to leverage our scalable service offerings, build our customer base across a wider variety of industries and maximize the opportunities ahead."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues increased by 15.2% to RMB1.72 billion (US$257.5 million) from RMB1.50 billion in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 11.5% to RMB713.7 million (US$106.6 million) from RMB640.2 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 41.4%, compared to 42.8% in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 14.5% to RMB486.9 million (US$72.7 million) from RMB425.1 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 28.2%, compared to 28.4% in the same period of 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights
- Total cabinets under management increased by 1,867 in the second quarter of 2022 to reach 80,831 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 62,876 as of June 30, 2021.
- Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 1,468 in the second quarter of 2022 to reach 44,500 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 36,625 as of June 30, 2021.
- Overall utilization rate of cabinets[1] was 55.1% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 58.2% as of June 30, 2021.
- Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet reached RMB9,186 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB9,015 in the second quarter of 2021.
[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. Before the first quarter of 2022, the Company used the compound utilization rate, a metric that was calculated based on the weighted average number of customer-utilized cabinets over the reported period.
[2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.
Update on the Non-binding Acquisition Proposal
The Company has retained Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its legal counsel to assist it in review and evaluation of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated April 6, 2022 to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company (the "Proposal") and any alternative strategic option that the Company may pursue.
The Board of Directors (the "Board") cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Board has not made any decisions with respect to the Proposal or any alternative strategic option that the Company may pursue. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1.72 billion (US$257.5 million), representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1.50 billion in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increased demand from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the growth of revenue from cloud business.
GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB357.8 million (US$53.4 million), compared with RMB359.5 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 20.7%, compared to 24.0% in the same period of 2021.
ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB713.7 million (US$106.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB640.2 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 41.4%, compared to 42.8% in the same period of 2021.
OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB321.7 million (US$48.0 million), compared to RMB262.5 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were 18.7%, compared to 17.5% in the same period of 2021.
Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB80.4 million (US$12.0 million), compared to RMB59.6 million in the same period of 2021.
Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB76.7 million (US$11.5 million), compared to RMB38.3 million in the same period of 2021.
General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB167.0 million (US$24.9 million), compared to RMB154.2 million in the same period of 2021.
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition and impairment of loan receivable to potential investee, were RMB250.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB235.6 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were 14.5%, compared to 15.7% in the same period of 2021.
ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB486.9 million (US$72.7 million), representing an increase of 14.5% from RMB425.1 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB47.5 million (US$7.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 28.2%, compared to 28.4% in the same period of 2021.
NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB377.2 million (US$56.3 million), compared to a net profit of RMB455.9 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 included a foreign exchange loss of RMB319.9 million (US$47.8 million), compared to a foreign exchange gain of RMB78.0 million in the same period of 2021.
PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2022 were both RMB0.43 (US$0.06) which represented the equivalent of both RMB2.58 (US$0.36) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted profit/loss per share is calculated using adjusted net profit/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.
As of June 30, 2022, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB3.62 billion (US$539.9 million).
Net cash generated from operating activities, in the second quarter of 2022, was RMB942.7 million (US$140.7 million), compared to RMB314.8 million in the same period of 2021.
Business Outlook
In consideration of COVID-related disruptions in the second quarter 2022 and softer economic conditions, the Company currently expects net revenues for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of RMB7,250 million to RMB7,550 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB1,800 million to RMB1,950 million.
The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which does not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.
Event Title: VNET Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe1ecf9e092d04400b0020b258448551c
Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a personal PIN and an email with further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.
A simultaneous audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.
About VNET
VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact:
Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: ir@vnet.com
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
As of
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,372,481
3,408,381
508,858
Restricted cash
327,767
202,374
30,214
Accounts and notes receivable, net
1,405,997
1,745,156
260,545
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,049,911
1,916,422
286,114
Amounts due from related parties
167,967
173,142
25,848
Total current assets
5,324,123
7,445,475
1,111,579
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
10,092,419
10,485,412
1,565,431
Intangible assets, net
900,335
871,067
130,047
Land use rights, net
337,235
333,187
49,744
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
2,869,338
2,801,343
418,229
Goodwill
1,339,657
1,339,657
200,006
Restricted cash
8,225
5,500
821
Deferred tax assets, net
168,002
157,719
23,547
Long-term investments, net
98,243
29,506
4,405
Other non-current assets
1,957,462
2,007,789
299,755
Total non-current assets
17,770,916
18,031,180
2,691,985
Total assets
23,095,039
25,476,655
3,803,564
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
493,506
695,034
103,766
Accrued expenses and other payables
2,298,089
2,009,115
299,953
Advances from customers
1,041,902
1,238,029
184,833
Deferred revenue
55,695
75,766
11,312
Income taxes payable
43,770
47,492
7,090
Amounts due to related parties
8,772
4,791
715
Current portion of long-term borrowings
384,158
415,907
62,093
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
244,032
224,454
33,510
Current portion of deferred government grant
2,074
2,074
310
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
607,997
579,956
86,585
Total current liabilities
5,179,995
5,292,618
790,167
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
2,215,015
2,835,549
423,336
Convertible promissory notes
4,266,951
6,117,694
913,348
Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities
1,119,751
1,117,232
166,798
Unrecognized tax benefits
77,573
80,621
12,036
Deferred tax liabilities
348,404
360,873
53,877
Non-current portion of deferred government grant
2,294
1,114
166
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,284,055
2,258,049
337,118
Total non-current liabilities
10,314,043
12,771,132
1,906,679
Shareholders' equity
Treasury stock
(349,523)
(349,523)
(52,182)
Ordinary shares
60
60
9
Additional paid-in capital
15,198,055
15,229,505
2,273,705
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(90,443)
(29,383)
(4,387)
Statutory reserves
74,462
75,540
11,278
Accumulated deficit
(7,590,382)
(7,877,958)
(1,176,148)
Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity
7,242,229
7,048,241
1,052,275
Noncontrolling interest
358,772
364,664
54,443
Total shareholders' equity
7,601,001
7,412,905
1,106,718
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
23,095,039
25,476,655
3,803,564
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
RMB
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues
1,496,978
1,645,486
1,724,863
257,515
2,883,901
3,370,349
503,180
Cost of revenues
(1,137,463)
(1,289,965)
(1,367,086)
(204,101)
(2,201,074)
(2,657,051)
(396,687)
Gross profit
359,515
355,521
357,777
53,414
682,827
713,298
106,493
Operating income (expense)
Other operating income
-
39,697
1,588
237
-
41,285
6,164
Sales and marketing
(59,589)
(74,941)
(80,368)
(11,999)
(133,565)
(155,309)
(23,187)
Research and development
(38,296)
(72,615)
(76,740)
(11,457)
(71,861)
(149,355)
(22,298)
General and administrative
(154,243)
(154,237)
(167,044)
(24,939)
(289,489)
(321,281)
(47,966)
(Allowance) reversal for doubtful debt
(7,527)
2,633
845
126
(7,920)
3,478
519
Impairment of loan receivable to potential investee
(2,816)
-
-
-
(2,816)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(262,471)
(259,463)
(321,719)
(48,032)
(505,651)
(581,182)
(86,768)
Operating profit
97,044
96,058
36,058
5,382
177,176
132,116
19,725
Interest income
8,103
4,549
8,814
1,316
13,812
13,363
1,995
Interest expense
(87,095)
(53,119)
(68,530)
(10,231)
(171,574)
(121,649)
(18,162)
Other income
5,263
5,391
2,896
432
7,435
8,287
1,237
Other expenses
(11,872)
(352)
(693)
(103)
(15,294)
(1,045)
(156)
Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes
424,107
60,278
(2,321)
(347)
415,466
57,957
8,653
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
78,026
24,749
(319,875)
(47,756)
44,180
(295,126)
(44,061)
Gain (loss) before income taxes and (loss) gain from equity method investments
513,576
137,554
(343,651)
(51,307)
471,201
(206,097)
(30,769)
Income tax expenses
(29,499)
(46,700)
(30,946)
(4,620)
(66,798)
(77,646)
(11,592)
(Loss) gain from equity method investments
(23,605)
2,047
1,090
163
(24,910)
3,137
468
Net profit (loss)
460,472
92,901
(373,507)
(55,764)
379,493
(280,606)
(41,893)
Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest
(4,620)
(2,195)
(3,696)
(552)
(8,300)
(5,891)
(880)
Net profit (loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
455,852
90,706
(377,203)
(56,316)
371,193
(286,497)
(42,773)
Profit (loss) per share
Basic
0.52
0.10
(0.43)
(0.06)
0.42
(0.32)
(0.05)
Diluted
0.04
0.03
(0.43)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.37)
(0.06)
Shares used in profit (loss) per share computation
Basic*
869,645,966
885,771,728
886,204,618
886,204,618
863,960,057
885,915,878
132,263,758
Diluted*
905,446,557
938,146,240
886,204,618
886,204,618
905,136,178
919,915,879
137,339,825
Profit (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic
3.12
0.60
(2.58)
(0.36)
2.52
(1.92)
(0.30)
Diluted
0.24
0.18
(2.58)
(0.36)
(0.30)
(2.22)
(0.36)
* Shares used in profit (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.
VNET GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Gross profit
359,515
355,521
357,777
53,414
682,827
713,298
106,493
Plus: depreciation and amortization
277,288
327,393
362,003
54,046
555,139
689,396
102,924
Plus: share-based compensation expenses
3,444
1,860
(6,066)
(906)
7,570
(4,206)
(628)
Adjusted cash gross profit
640,247
684,774
713,714
106,554
1,245,536
1,398,488
208,789
Adjusted cash gross margin
42.8 %
41.6 %
41.4 %
41.4 %
43.2 %
41.5 %
41.5 %
Operating expenses
(262,471)
(259,463)
(321,719)
(48,032)
(505,651)
(581,182)
(86,768)
Plus: share-based compensation expenses
24,063
41,385
53,551
7,995
54,792
94,936
14,174
Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition
-
17,260
17,453
2,606
-
34,713
5,183
Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee
2,816
-
-
-
2,816
-
-
Adjusted operating expenses
(235,592)
(200,818)
(250,715)
(37,431)
(448,043)
(451,533)
(67,411)
Operating profit
97,044
96,058
36,058
5,382
177,176
132,116
19,724
Plus: depreciation and amortization
297,738
349,609
385,876
57,610
597,843
735,485
109,805
Plus: share-based compensation expenses
27,507
43,245
47,485
7,089
62,362
90,730
13,546
Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition
-
17,260
17,453
2,606
-
34,713
5,183
Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee
2,816
-
-
-
2,816
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
425,105
506,172
486,872
72,687
840,197
993,044
148,258
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28.4 %
30.8 %
28.2 %
28.2 %
29.1 %
29.5 %
29.5 %
VNET GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit (loss)
460,472
92,901
(373,507)
(55,764)
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
297,738
349,609
385,876
57,610
Stock-based compensation expenses
27,507
43,245
47,485
7,089
Others
(344,711)
39,992
447,480
66,807
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts and notes receivable
(198,696)
(197,962)
(137,720)
(20,561)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
324,091
(115,458)
526,090
78,543
Accounts and notes payable
34,035
125,459
76,070
11,357
Accrued expenses and other payables
(1,761)
101,002
21,363
3,189
Deferred revenue
4,228
82
19,989
2,984
Advances from customers
(180,551)
125,243
70,884
10,583
Others
(107,546)
(81,514)
(141,299)
(21,095)
Net cash generated from operating activities
314,806
482,599
942,711
140,742
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(430,071)
(1,005,736)
(527,867)
(78,808)
Purchases of intangible assets
(17,672)
(10,497)
(12,690)
(1,895)
Proceeds from (payments for) investments
139,711
(14,487)
(38,280)
(5,715)
(Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities
(214,308)
(2,038)
208
31
Net cash used in investing activities
(522,340)
(1,032,758)
(578,629)
(86,387)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank borrowings
33,623
650,952
18,860
2,816
Repayment of bank borrowings
(30,300)
(65,570)
(43,275)
(6,461)
Payments for finance lease
(241,709)
(102,073)
(75,145)
(11,219)
Proceed from issuance of convertible promissory notes
-
1,592,627
-
-
Payment for shares repurchase and cancellation
(1,701,807)
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payments for) other financing activities
52,418
137,968
(62,119)
(9,273)
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities
(1,887,775)
2,213,904
(161,679)
(24,137)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(60,905)
(7,328)
48,962
7,310
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,156,214)
1,656,417
251,365
37,528
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,177,704
1,708,473
3,364,890
502,365
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
5,021,490
3,364,890
3,616,255
539,893
View original content:
SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.