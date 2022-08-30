Berry Aviation awarded R&D contract to develop next generation UAS platform for America's Special Operators

STILLWATER, Okla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Science and Technology Directorate recently awarded Berry Aviation, Inc. a $1.45M contract to design and develop a new Group 1 Unmanned Autonomous System (UAS) for Special Operations Forces (SOF). The design employs a variety of advanced technologies that deliver solutions uniquely suited to SOF members operating in contested environments. Dr. Rick Gaeta, Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Berry Aviation's UAS Division stated the company is, "excited to undertake such a meaningful task to develop a highly capable and resilient UAS platform for our SOF warfighters." The new contract award adds to the significant growth experienced by Berry Aviation's UAS division which operates from Stillwater, Oklahoma and employs 21 personnel across the state.

Berry Aviation Vice President of Unmanned Autonomous Systems, Rick Gaeta, (left) and Berry Aviation engineer, Brian Delano, display an example of the company’s Iron Weasel, an autonomous vehicle designed for use in the Group 1 UAS Air-Launched Effector market. The Berry Aviation UAS division is located in Stillwater, OK and is currently hiring additional engineering and operations staff to support its ongoing expansion efforts. (PRNewswire)

Berry Aviation, Inc., a member of Acorn Growth Companies, is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With nearly 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Berry Aviation operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions that includes Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger Operations, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, and Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC. The company is a certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and is medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

