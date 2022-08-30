Allergan Aesthetics publishes 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report

-- Report is aimed at helping practitioners and the industry prepare for the future by supporting the evolving needs of patients --

-- North American medical aesthetic market expected to grow more than 10 percent annually through 2026* --

-- Built on robust research and analysis of global social listening data, global aesthetics practitioners, academic studies and Allergan Aesthetics proprietary global research into thousands of consumer attitudes1 --

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, and a global leader in medical aesthetics treatments, today announces the U.S. publication of 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report, developed to understand what is shaping the aesthetics industry of tomorrow.

Future of Aesthetics (U.S.) Infographic (PRNewswire)

Consumer interest in medical aesthetics continues to rise, and the growth rate of the North American medical aesthetics market is expected to accelerate to more than 10 percent annually through 2026.The number and type of non-surgical aesthetic procedures conducted worldwide grew by nearly two million between 2017 and 2020.2,3,4,5 This growth is expected to continue, with 23 million dermal fillers and 14.6 million body procedures predicted by 2025.6 In parallel, physicians globally saw an increased volume of younger patients, more patients from a diverse range of ethnic backgrounds, and more male patients than ever before.1

"Aesthetics is a dynamic industry, which must continually adapt and evolve with changing habits and shifting cultural norms. Our trends report – The Future of Aesthetics report – builds on insights uncovered in the 2019 Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report™ on evolving beauty perceptions and diverse priorities around the world7," commented Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "We recognize the fast-moving nature of aesthetics and are committed to furthering research and innovation in our field. Our research on the evolution of consumer preferences aims to support practitioners to better meet future patient needs. Thank you to our partners who participated in this important study."

Exploring the underlying themes and trends for modern aesthetics

The research identified key themes driving the future of aesthetics including: Aesthetic Fluency, De-stigmatizing Treatments and a desire to move Back to Nature.1 Resulting from these are 10 major trends, which will likely drive medical aesthetics practice in the coming years.1

By acknowledging changes in the industry, clinicians may be able to educate and communicate with patients more effectively.

Renowned board-certified dermatologist, Elizabeth Hale says: "Recently, I have witnessed the evolution of the 'aesthetic patient' to one that is much more diverse, knowledgeable and vocal about their needs. 'The Future of Aesthetics' report provides research-driven and anecdotal observations to help health care providers prepare for the continued growth of the aesthetics industry and prepare for modern-day patients."

Brought to you by some of the world's leading practitioners

The Future of Aesthetics report, commissioned by Allergan Aesthetics and independently developed by Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, is informed by extensive research and analysis across consumer and business media, social listening data, and market research from around the globe that was validated through one-on-one interviews with 15 leading aesthetics practitioners†. The Future of Aesthetics report provides a unique view of what tomorrow holds for the aesthetics industry.

To access The Future of Aesthetics report and for more information, please contact your local Allergan Aesthetics representative or visit news.allerganaesthetics.com/future-of-aesthetics to register your interest in receiving the report.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

About Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

Wunderman Thompson Intelligence is Wunderman Thompson's futurism, research and innovation unit. It charts emerging and future global trends, consumer change, and innovation patterns—translating these into insight for brands. It offers a suite of consultancy services, including bespoke research, presentations, co-branded reports and workshops. It is also active in innovation, partnering with brands to activate future trends within their framework and execute new products and concepts. The division is led by Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, Global Directors of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence.

Footnotes:

† Chytra Anand, Cosmetic Dermatologist, India; Jonquille Chantrey, Aesthetic Surgeon, United Kingdom, Ligia Colucci, Dermatologist, Brazil; Dmitry Durdyklychev, Dermatologist, Russia; Tijion Esho, Cosmetic Doctor, United Kingdom; Nobutaka Furuyama, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, Japan; Lana Kashlan, Consultant Dermatologist, US/UAE; Steven Liew, Specialist Plastic Surgeon, Australia; José R. Montes, MD and Oculopalstic Surgeon, Puerto Rico/USA; Roni Munk, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Canada; Kyung-Ho Park, MD and Dermatologist, South Korea; Chantal Sciuto, Dermatologist, Italy; Rashmi Shetty, Dermatologist, India; Danru Wang, Professor of Cosmetic Surgery, China; Gong Wei, Editor-in-Chief of Medical Aesthetics Observer, China

References

* Medical Insight, May 2022 North American MedSpa Market Opportunities Market Study 1 Allergan Aesthetics. The Future of Aesthetics global trends report. March 2022 ALL-AGNA-220005 2 ISAPS international survey 2017. Available at ISAPS_2017_International_Study_Cosmetic_Procedures_NEW.pdf. Accessed March 2022. 3 ISAPS international survey 2018. Available at: ISAPS-Global Survey Results 2018.indd. Accessed March 2022. 4 ISAPS International survey 2019. Available at: Global Survey_2019_Stand_2020.indd (isaps.org). Accessed March 2022. 5 ISAPS international survey 2020. Available at: ISAPS-Global-Survey_2020.pdf. Accessed March 2022. 6 Medical Insight. The Global Aesthetic Market Study: XIX. November 2021 7 Allergan 360 Aesthetics Report. 2019. RES-214052

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbbVie