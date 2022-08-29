Legal-Bay Pre-settlement Funding Reports Updates for Evicted Tenants

Premier lawsuit funding company is prepared to meet needs of their clients facing eviction now that protective moratoriums have expired

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Presettlement Funding Company, announced today that they are expediting funding application approvals for New York City renters facing eviction. Moratoriums were put in place during Covid, but those protections expired on January 15. Since then, over 5000 eviction warrants have been issued via NY courts, of which 1500 have already been carried out. Numbers are expected to only increase in the coming months. The imposed displacement has led many a renter to file suit against their landlords.

Legal-Bay's settlement loan programs offer a way for plaintiffs involved in an existing lawsuit to obtain cash quickly, and well in advance of their case going to trial.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Months after New York's moratoriums have expired, we're now witnessing the expected fallout. Sadly, the number of new applications for eviction lawsuits has been in line with our underwriters' predictions. Legal-Bay has been preparing for this eventuality, which is why we've renewed our commitment to fund our clients so that they can move on with their lives as quickly as possible."

