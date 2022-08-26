Ports America Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ports America ("the Company"), the largest marine terminal operator and stevedore in the United States, today announced the appointment of Matthew Leech as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2022. He will succeed Mark Montgomery, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and continue to support the Company in an advisory role.

Mr. Leech is a seasoned ports and terminal executive with more than 25 years of experience in the maritime industry. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the Americas at DP World, a provider of end-to-end supply chain logistics. Prior to DP World's acquisition of CSX World Terminals in 2005, Mr. Leech oversaw key expansion initiatives for CSX World Terminals in his role as Vice President, Operations and Development.

"Ports America is poised for growth, and Matt is the right leader to take this exceptional business forward," said Mr. Montgomery. "He has a deep understanding of Ports America and shares the value-driven focus that differentiates our organization. Under Matt's leadership, I am confident that Ports America will continue to provide best-in-class service and solutions for the benefit of our customers and cargo owners."

"I am honored to be named as the next CEO of Ports America," said Mr. Leech. "Ports America is a high-performing organization that values its long-standing relationships with its customers. I look forward to working with leadership and the entire team to continue driving strong performance, delivering on Ports America's commitments and enhancing its already strong position in the industry."

Leech will work closely with Andrew Clarke, who assumed the position of Chairman of the Ports America Board of Directors earlier this year. Clarke is a leader in the logistics and maritime space, having held numerous roles as an executive, advisor and board member within the industry. In addition to being the Chairman of Ports America's Board of Directors, Clarke currently serves on boards for Direct ChassisLink Inc. and Rock-it Cargo USA LLC.

"We are pleased Matt will lead Ports America forward and build on the Company's momentum as it enters its next chapter of growth and success," said Mr. Clarke. "Matt brings strong industry experience and will be an outstanding addition to the team as we deliver on our mission to provide the highest quality operations for our customers. We also thank Mark for his years of service and leadership during a period of unprecedented growth for the Company."

In September 2021, Ports America partnered with long-time minority shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") to support the company's long-term growth objectives.

"Matt brings a wide range of industry experience and knowledge to Ports America, and is the ideal leader to build on the strong foundation in place and lead the Company into the future," said Scott Lawrence, Managing Director, CPP Investments. "We appreciate Mark's contribution to Ports America over the last 35 years and are fortunate to have him continue in an advisory role as we move forward. We have a strong future ahead of us and are positioned to accelerate the growth of Ports America under Matt's leadership."

Ports America is the largest marine terminal operator in North America with operations in 70 locations and 33 ports across the United States. The company is a leader in technology driven solutions and covers a wide range of supply chain services including container, RoRo, breakbulk, military, and cruise ship operations. Ports America is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

