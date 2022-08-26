HER MAJESTY QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN ANNOUNCED AS CO-CHAIR FOR THE KERING FOUNDATION'S FIRST-EVER CARING FOR WOMEN DINNER

Jordan River Foundation Added to List of Beneficiary Organizations

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Kering Foundation announced Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan as an event Co-Chair for the first-ever Caring For Women Dinner taking place on September 15 in New York City. She will join previously announced Co-Chairs Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, and Gloria Steinem.

Hosted by Anderson Cooper, the Caring for Women Dinner will also benefit HM Queen Rania's organization, the Jordan River Foundation (JRF), which was established in 1995 with a focus on child safety and community empowerment. JRF joins other Caring for Women Dinner beneficiaries: the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women and Global Fund For Women. One hundred percent of proceeds from the event will benefit these four organizations.

JRF continues to build a Jordan for safer children, equal opportunities, and sustainable growth as it marks the transformation of hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries reached under its Community Empowerment and Child Safety Programs. Proceeds from the event will help JRF provide case management and counseling services for women and children who are at-risk or survivors of abuse; as well as a toll-free Family & Child Helpline which offers support, guidance and referral services to women, children and parents.

An active humanitarian and mother of four, Queen Rania of Jordan's work has focused on empowering local communities and women, improving education, driving innovation and entrepreneurship through society, and finding innovative solutions to the world's greatest challenges. She is an influential voice in fighting stereotypes of Arabs and Muslims, and fostering greater understanding between people of different faiths. Her Majesty serves on the boards of United Nations Foundation (UNF) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). She is also UNICEF's first Eminent Advocate for Children, a member of the International Rescue Committee's (IRC) Board of Advisors, and a member of Prince William's Earthshot Prize Council.

In recognition of her work, the Queen has received numerous prestigious awards including the Foreign Press Association's Humanitarian Award, the World Childhood Award, the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award, the Walther Rathenau Prize, the Vital Voices Global Trailblazer Award, and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

About the Kering Foundation

Worldwide, 1 in 3 women is or will be a victim of violence during her lifetime. Since 2008, the Kering Foundation combats this violence that affects all cultures and all social classes. To maximize its impact, the Foundation works with a limited number of local partners in six countries: China, France, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Foundation supports local organizations that provide comprehensive and tailored services to women survivors, and works to change behaviors and attitudes by engaging youth, in particular young boys, to promote gender equality.

The Foundation also seeks to create safe and supportive workplaces for survivors, both at Kering and through mobilizing other companies. In 2018, with the FACE Foundation, the Kering Foundation founded "One in Three Women", the first European network of companies engaged against gender-based violence.

