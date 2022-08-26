CPSC Solicits Public Comment on Draft Strategic Plan for 2023-2026

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has released its Draft Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2026 for public review and comment. The Draft Strategic Plan will guide CPSC programs, regulatory activities and other initiatives to advance its mission of protecting the public from hazardous consumer products.

Federal agencies are required to submit an updated strategic plan that presents strategic goals and objectives approximately every four years to describe how each agency will measure success against their mission. The CPSC's last updated strategic plan was issued in February 2018.

The Draft Strategic Plan has the following high-level framework:

Mission: Protecting the public from hazardous consumer products

Vision: A nation free from unreasonable risks of injury and death from consumer products

Strategic Goals:

Prevent hazardous products from reaching consumers

Address hazardous consumer products in the marketplace and with consumers in a fast and effective manner

Communicate actionable information about consumer product safety quickly and effectively

Efficiently and effectively support the CPSC's mission

Once approved, the Strategic Plan sets the framework for all subsequent agency planning, communication, management, and reporting, and provides a general direction for resource allocation, program design, and management decisions. The Strategic Plan also defines the evidence and performance measures that will be used to monitor and assess program effectiveness.

The CPSC welcomes feedback on how the Draft Strategic Plan could be adjusted to reflect the agency's reinvigorated approach to its mission of protecting the public from hazardous consumer products. The public can provide comments on the draft plan until September 22, 2022 via the following Federal Register link: www.regulations.gov.

