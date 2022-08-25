Standard Motor Products Introduces Over 300 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the addition of 314 new part numbers in its August new number announcement. This release covers over 100 product categories and includes over 100 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles.

SMP is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles through its Standard®, Standard® Import, and Four Seasons® brands. The August NNA added several new components for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, 2021-13 Nissan Leaf, 2022-16 Toyota Prius, 2020-19 Kia Niro EV, 2018-16 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron, and 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive.

This month's release expands on powertrain-neutral coverage for both Standard® and Four Seasons® with over 170 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators, and Connectors. Included are 23 new Power Window Switches, as well as Shift Interlock Actuators, Back-Up Light Switches, Four Wheel Drive Actuator Connectors, and more.

Standard® remains dedicated to expanding its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) program. The expansion includes 17 new ABS Speed Sensors, 11 new Park Assist Cameras, and several new Blind Spot Detection Sensors. Cruise Control Distance Sensors are also now available for popular Ford and Lincoln SUVS, including the 2013-12 Explorer, Edge, and MKX.

John Herc, Vice President Engine of Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are proud of the 300+ new part numbers added to our extensive product line. In addition to offering the highest quality products possible, the coverage provided by these new part numbers is an integral part of our mission to provide our dedicated distribution partners and loyal service providers with the parts they need to get the job done."

Standard's turbocharger program continues to grow with the release of four new Turbocharger Kits for over 2.4 million popular Ford vehicles including the 2020-15 Transit platform. The release also adds numerous turbocharger related parts including Turbocharger Oil Lines, Turbocharger Coolant Lines, Turbocharger Bypass Valves, and Charge Air Coolers.

Standard® continues to expand its Collision Repair program with the introduction of Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies for the 2020-18 Ford F-150. Power Door Lock Actuators, Trunk Lock Actuator Motors, and Tailgate Lock Actuator Motors are just a few of the Collision products also included in the release.

In an effort to expand existing product lines, Standard® has released three new Transfer Case Motors for 6.6 million vehicles on the road, including the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2010-05 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2019-07 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Four Seasons®, SMP's Temperature Control Division, has added 67 new part numbers to its product line. Included are 31 new Air Door Actuators covering over 6 million domestic and import vehicles on the road, including the 2021-13 Buick Encore, 2020-15 Acura TLX, 2016 Honda Odyssey, and 2016-14 Chevrolet Spark.

Four Seasons® has also introduced several new Compressors, adding coverage for the 2021-18 Ford Mustang, 2022-20 Subaru Outback, and 2020 Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio. Additionally, Complete A/C Kits, Hose Assemblies, Heater Cores, and Thermostat Housings are part of the release, helping Four Seasons® to continue providing everything technicians need for a complete A/C service.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP is committed to providing replacement parts for all platforms including the latest hybrid and electric vehicle systems. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

