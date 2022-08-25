MARINE ONLINE REGISTERS US$150 MILLION IN REVENUE AS AT Q3 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd registered its revenue at US$150 million as at August 2022, eclipsing 2021's performance of US$6 million. While this tremendous improvement highlighted the company's resilience in the post-pandemic business landscape, Marine Online experienced an exponential growth as at Q3 2022 compared to 2021 – translating to a 25-fold surge.

As a world-renowned maritime eCommerce platform, Marine Online also has an extensive network of Authorised Service Providers (ASP) to serve customers worldwide. Additionally, all partners within are selected through a series of stringent evaluations. That grants shipowners almost round-the-clock quality assistance – from supplies to maintenance and repair operations, and emergency assistance.

Yang Ling, Chief Executive Officer of Marine Online remarked, "We reported a growth exceeding our expectations despite a tough business landscape due to our focus on execution. Our platform setup enables easy access to products and services for all shipowners. Our ASP network's receiving two sign ups daily to be authorised service providers proves Marine Online's service strategy is in the right direction. Moreover, receiving a request for quotation (RFQ) every 15 minutes daily corroborates we are evolving in tandem with the fluid market conditions. We are extremely pleased with our results. With shipping at the backbone of world trade, Marine Online will continue to enhance its user interface to provide quality service to shipowners."

Available in both desktop and app versions, Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with a wide range of services. Developed for both shipowners and service providers, Marine Online aims to provide easy, secure and efficient online procurement experience.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services – bunkering, chartering, crewing, port agency, ship supply, ship for sale, marine and technical services, plus features such as Marine Credit, Global Shipowners Alliance and Authorised Service Provider networks open for registration at Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

