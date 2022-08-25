IEHP Earns Anti-Bullying HERO Business of the Year Award

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A little kindness and inclusion can go a long way.

IEHP received RMCCF's 2022 HERO Business of the Year Award at its annual fundraiser Aug. 18. RMCCF also recognized IEHP Community Partnerships Manager LuAnna Jauregui with a HERO Award for outstanding cooperation and capturing the spirit of being a true hero. (PRNewswire)

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) received the Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation's (RMCCF) 2022 HERO Business of the Year Award at its annual fundraiser Aug. 18. RMCCF also recognized IEHP Community Partnerships Manager LuAnna Jauregui with a HERO Award for outstanding cooperation and capturing the spirit of being a true hero.

The HERO Program annual awards recognize organizations and individuals who demonstrate leadership and exceptional efforts in supporting and promoting kindness, empathy and inclusion within the community.

For the last four years, IEHP has partnered with the RMCCF and its Anti-Bullying Institute's programs that help children, parents, schools and youth organizations deal with bullying.

"IEHP has been a foundation community partner for many years. They are receiving our 2022 HERO Business of the Year Award because of their generous support for our growing programs," said RMCCF's Executive Director Lynda Bailey. "They continue to reach out to us with open communication to assist us in meeting the needs in our community. They make our 'small but mighty non-profit' feel heard and supported."

For over 25 years, IEHP has worked tirelessly to "do the right thing" for the Inland Empire community it serves, fostering collaborations that emphasize goodwill and inclusivity.

"IEHP is committed to helping foster a culture where kindness, empathy and inclusion are the rule, not the exception," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "We are honored to receive this award and also proudly congratulate team member, LuAnna Jauregui on the well-deserved recognition of her tireless efforts to make a difference in our communities."

Connecting the dots and helping to facilitate the partnership on behalf of IEHP, LuAnna Jauregui has been heavily involved with RMCCF's bullying prevention efforts, as it holds a special place in her heart.

"Supporting kindness and inclusion in the Inland Empire means more of my neighbors, friends, family and their children have the opportunity to live joyfully," said Jauregui. "Receiving this recognition from RMCCF is truly an honor and I look forward to our continued work, bringing even more compassion to our region."

To learn more about IEHP, visit iehp.org.

