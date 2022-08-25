General Dynamics Land Systems to Provide Abrams Tanks to Poland Under $1.1 Billion Foreign Military Sales Order

Polish Army to receive 250 tanks in the state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that it has been awarded a Foreign Military Sales order from the U.S. Army worth up to $1.148 billion to deliver 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland.

General Dynamics Land Systems was awarded a $1.1 billion U.S. Army contract to provide Abrams tanks to Poland. (PRNewswire)

The state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration features technological advancements in communications, fire control and lethality, reliability, sustainment and fuel efficiency, plus upgraded armor. Additionally, the SEPv3 Abrams is designed to seamlessly accept future upgrades.

"We are pleased to have been chosen to provide this critical armored capability to our allies in Poland," said Chris Brown, vice president of global strategy and international business development at General Dynamics Land Systems. "The M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams is the most advanced main battle tank in the world, and we look forward to getting it into the hands of Polish Soldiers."

