Universe World (WUT) Gets Listed On XT.com With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com, the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is honored to announce its soon-to-be-listed cryptocurrency, Universe World (WUT), which intends to bring users a new experience with the token.

The token will be listed on the platform as WUT and Tether (USDT) trading pair on August 24, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC). To participate in trading WUT/USDT, traders are encouraged to start depositing their crypto assets on August 23, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC) ahead of the listing.

Universe World (WUT) is an endogenous and governance currency used by Rabbit Rangers, a shooting defensive Play-to-Earn (P2E) game with extreme traction in the Web3 space. Powered by NFTs and blockchain, the game is on a new level, igniting gamers' GameFi interests.

Unlike other blockchain games that only focus on incentivizing players, Rabbit Rangers is a free-to-play game with an exciting rewards scheme for everyone. Coupled with its mission to elevate users' GameFi experience, Rabbit Rangers believes that its P2E mechanic is not only about playing games to make money, but it aims to also create a self-sustaining ecosystem to benefit its community and anyone who plays the game.

While enjoying a flat fee in trading WUT/USDT, XT.com pledges to make withdrawal available to traders on August 25, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC).

About Rabbit Rangers (Universe World (WUT))

Rabbit Rangers is a Web3 3D Play-to-Earn (P2E) gamification platform with a 3D virtual environment and social interactions combined with shooting defense mechanics, powered by blockchain and NFTs. Gamers get exciting rewards by fighting moles and collecting in-game items.

The game's native is Universe World (WUT) for rewarding gamers. Dedicated to rewarding players and helping them interact with each other, the game is revolutionizing the Rabbit game world.

Users of the game have to go through eight stages each in a jungle, ice age, and volcanic places to kill moles with their in-house attacking team of laser, fire, and ice within the 3D virtual world on the platform.

Website: http://wbus.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RabbitRangers

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

