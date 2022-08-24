The Joy of Throwing in 10,000 NFTs - Throwing Dude Space Camp

Space Camp Explores Many Extraordinary Throws in Fall Launch

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground-breaking new PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist.

Dudes of Throwing Dude Space Camp (PRNewswire)

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "From football to disc golf, to boomerangs, to baseballs and even galaxies; Throwing Dudes Space Camp, creates 10,000 unique and different profile avatars that all express the joy of all the different kinds throwing and the joy of being a throwing dude. As an expression of the creatively inspired life; Space Camp is the place where our Dudes get together from around the universe to hone their craft and have a lot of fun doing it. Adding to this joy, some of our dudes even have little dude buddies." https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Over 650 Traits plus Surprises

We will also achieve greater rarity through the processes of constraining and information is randomly included with our Dudes. With over 75 throwing objects, rarity is deeper versus the other PFP NFT projects. In addition, we discovered how to create different gender identities within our universe of Dudes. Our Throwing Dudes will be he/him. She/her, and they/them. Join our waitlist.

Innovating Sci-Fi with Sports and Vice Versa

No matter your skill level, or where you come from in our universe, Throwing Dude Space Camp galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing. Join our waitlist.

Bringing The Representation of Action to Avatar NFTs

Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go well beyond just throwing earthly objects. Click for TDSC waitlist.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may include: our 57 planets digital art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for an avatar profile NFT.

Dudes Arriving Fall 2022

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

Little Dudes of Throwing Dude Space Camp (PRNewswire)

Throwing Dude Space Camp logo (PRNewswire)

