HRSoft Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HRSoft today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations. This is HRSoft's fourth consecutive year making the ShortList.

HRSoft facilitates digital transformation in HR and compensation. Enterprise businesses leverage HRSoft's growing suite of flexible software solutions for compensation, performance management, total rewards and pay equity communication. HRSoft's award-winning compensation management product, COMPview™, is a SaaS cloud-based solution that streamlines complex compensation plans by systematically guiding, controlling and simplifying the calculation and allocation of merit, bonus and equity awards. The user-friendly software interface empowers customers to control the entire compensation cycle—boosting the ability to make fair decisions that improve business results and control total spend.

"COMPview is a powerful compensation management solution that gives executives, HR leaders, and line managers the control they need to make decisions that align with organizational goals and transform business processes," said Eric Dirks, Executive Vice President, HRSoft. "HRSoft is honored to be recognized, once again, as an innovative leader in compensation management by Constellation Research. Making the ShortList for the fourth year in a row cements our status as a global leader in compensation management and our clients' continued confidence and trust in HRSoft with their critical enterprise business requirements.

"Our success and recognition by Constellation Research would not be possible without the trust of our customers and partners and our employees' commitment to excellent customer support."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About HRSoft

HRSoft is the trusted global leader in Compensation Management, Total Rewards Communication and goals-based Performance Management solutions. The company's COMPview™ product is the leading compensation management system for enterprise clients. COMPview is proven to systematically control, simplify and streamline the process of managing even the most complex compensation plans. HRSoft's proprietary low-code development platform allows the company to quickly create or configure client specific features, functions and workflows within its products. For more information, visit www.hrsoft.com .

