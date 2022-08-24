BRP PROVIDES INFORMATION ON DATA LEAK

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) reports that, following the recent cyberattack , information on certain employees and suppliers accessed by an unauthorized third party has been leaked on the dark web.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the evidence collected so far allows BRP to believe that the impact of this incident from a data privacy perspective should be limited, as mentioned in the press release issued on August 15, 2022 .

BRP confirms that it has already contacted the very few employees who may have been impacted by the incident. The appropriate resources have been made available to them, including credit monitoring services. Based on the current status of its investigation, BRP also believes that the compromised information relating to certain of its suppliers is limited in quantity and sensitivity, and is in the process of contacting them.

At this time, the Company has no evidence that its clients' personal information would have been affected by the attack. Should the circumstances change, BRP would directly contact individuals or corporations impacted.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

