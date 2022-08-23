Loyal 9 Cocktails and Showtime Late-Night Talk Show Host & Comedian, Ziwe, Keep It Real in First-Ever National Brand Campaign

Real vodka, real lemons and the real bold comedian are a perfect pairing to answer life's burning questions in new advertising campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you prefer real sunsets or scrolling through pictures of sunsets? Loyal 9 Cocktails and Showtime Late-Night Talk Show Host & Comedian Ziwe answer: real ones, obviously. Today, the unapologetic comedian and equally bold, ready-to-drink vodka lemonade announce the brand's first-ever national campaign airing across digital and social media platforms. True to Ziwe's comedic style, her direct line of questioning in the Loyal 9 spots gives us a laugh, but really, we're hanging on to know the answer: What's your take on the word "fizz"?

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9077151-loyal-9-cocktails-and-ziwe-no-fizz-brand-campaign/

The answer: fizz makes no sense. Loyal 9 launched nationally this past year as a bold take on an American classic - Lemonade. In partnering with Ziwe for this campaign, the brand is doubling down on the proof points of its flavor profile: made with real vodka, real lemons and no fizz. It's no surprise that Ziwe can relate, the realness seeker has captured audiences with her not-so-subtle cross-examination interviews and hot takes that can only be truly appreciated by those who also respect realness.

"Keeping it real is definitely the way to go," says Ziwe. "I famously love real lemons and Loyal 9's commitment to vodka lemonade without carbonation"

The full-flavored vodka lemonade keeps it real with flavors including classic Lemonade, Mixed Berry Lemonade, Lemonade + Iced Tea, and Watermelon Lemonade — all of which have racked up accolades including: New York International Spirits Competition Gold (95 points) for Mixed Berry; SIP Awards Gold for Watermelon Lemonade; and SIP Awards Innovation Award for Mixed Berry and Lemonade + Iced Tea.

"Loyal 9 cocktails are made for people who aren't shy about what they like, and they love their lemonades bold and flavorful," said Loyal 9 Brand Director Nikhil Shah. "Working with Ziwe allows us to put that boldness on full display in playful, yet provocative ways while showcasing ingredients going into our beverages. For Loyal 9, it's always about real vodka and real lemons."

Available on shelves nationwide, Loyal 9 Cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans with an ABV of 9% at a suggested retail price of $12.99. For more information about Loyal 9 and to find a retailer near you, follow @loyal9cocktails or #NoFizzSummer on social media or visit loyal9cocktails.com .

About Loyal 9 Cocktails

Launched in 2018 in Rhode Island and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Loyal 9's vodka-based ready to drink cocktails have quickly captured the hearts of consumers. Loyal 9 combines the appeal of indulgent full flavor lemonade with high-quality ingredients and 9% ABV. With a portfolio of great tasting flavors, including Lemonade, Mixed Berry Lemonade, Lemonade + Iced Tea, and Watermelon Lemonade, Loyal 9's canned cocktails are all gluten-free and produced with real fruit. The brand's light-hearted look and feel, delivered in a modern convenient format, embodies the spirit of relaxed, at-home and outdoor occasions.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

