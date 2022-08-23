CONNECT HARMONY BUBBLE - THE MUST-HAVE NICHE FRAGRANCE THIS AUTUMN

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like a cozy cashmere sweater, Connect Harmony Bubble is the perfect scent to wear this autumn when you re-connect with your loved ones after the summer holiday. This sophisticated floral/musk eau de toilette is the ideal way to welcome new friends and old back into your life.

Connect Harmony Bubble, a cozy floral/musk EDT by the niche, indie fragrance brand The Bubble Collection. Designed by master perfumer Claude Dir, Connect understands that Intimacy and emotional connection are vital to our health and sanity. Inviting someone into our space is a gesture of welcome, and generosity, but above all it’s about trust. Gentle skin musk, sheer woods, soft cashmere and cottonwood together embrace you in sensitivity and security. (PRNewswire)

Like a cozy cashmere sweater, Connect Harmony Bubble is the perfect scent to wear this autumn.

Designed for indie fragrance brand The Bubble Collection by master perfumer Claude Dir, known for such blockbusters as Calvin Klein's Escape, Bobbi Brown's Beach and Kim Kardashian's debut fragrance, Connect Harmony Bubble understands that intimacy and emotional connection are vital to our health and sanity. Inviting someone into our space is a gesture of welcome, and generosity, but above all it's about trust. Gentle skin musk, sheer woods, rose de mai, tonka bean and cottonwood together embrace you in sensitivity and security.

Whether you're living in a bubble, breaking out of a bubble, or connecting with someone else's bubble, The Bubble Collection of fine fragrances has the scent for you. All of our fragrances are unisex, vegan, non-toxic, cruelty-free and made in the USA. The Bubble Collection is also a certified LGBT Business Enterprise by the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

The Bubble Collection fragrances, 50ml EDT $120, are available at www.thebubblecollection.com as well as the online marketplace Verishop and select boutiques in the U.S. and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bubble Collection