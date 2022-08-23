Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Store in Atlanta, GA

The new location marks Academy's 20th store in Georgia

KATY, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Atlanta, GA store. Located at 130 Perimeter Center West, in Perimeter Square Shopping Center, the 50,200 square-foot store brings a great assortment of the best sports and outdoors merchandise to Perimeter. Academy will kick off the grand opening festivities with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 26. Customers can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, a meet and greet with former professional baseball player Peter Moylan and former collegiate and professional football player Aaron Murray, current professional basketball player Monique Billings and other fun activities.

The new store marks the 12th location across metro Atlanta and 20th throughout Georgia. Academy looks forward to continuing its expansion efforts beyond 2022, with the goal of opening 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to continue to serve the Atlanta, GA community and provide customers the gear that makes having fun easy and affordable," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "From Truist Park to Murphey Candler Park, Atlanta is a hub for outdoor life, active families, and home to passionate sports fans. We look forward to providing convenient locations that offers top brands, value, and excellent customer service."

Customers can expect to find everyday low prices on top brands such as Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, Coleman, The North Face and more. Academy also offers tremendous value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2O Xpress, Game Winner, O'Rageous and others.

The new location offers families a fun destination to gear up for any big game, outdoor adventure, or a day on the court or field. Additionally, the store serves as a place to create a backyard oasis with everything from patio sets, barbecue grills, and outdoor games. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

For more information regarding the grand opening deals and events visit academy.com/perimeter or text PERIMETER to 22369. Customers are also invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 263 stores across 17 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

