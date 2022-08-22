Tribe Builder Media Expands its Enterprise SaaS and Venture Capital Team

Publicist Katja Sieling joins the agency's Enterprise and Venture Capital publicity team as it undergoes rapid growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Builder Media , a top U.S. public relations firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, today announced the further expansion of its Enterprise and Venture Capital team with publicist Katja Sieling. To further drive results for Tribe Builder Media and its partners, Sieling brings a unique analytical approach to storytelling she derived from her work in the nonprofit sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katja to our team after her recent completion of Tribe Builder Media's Publicist Incubator, a high-level paid internship program for students and recent graduates. Katja quickly became a standout internship participant through her passion for storytelling and dedication to our client's campaign success. As our agency continues to expand, Katja will step into her new role on the Enterprise and Venture Capital team," said Kristen Shea, President of Tribe Builder Media.

The Southern New Hampshire University alumna comes to Tribe Builder Media after working for various nonprofits over the last six years. As a result, she gained experience in PR writing, liaising between organizations and their public, and implementing creative strategies to get nonprofits recognized by the media.

In her new role, Sieling will assist Tribe Builder Media, a public relations firm ranked the 5th Best Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, with executing full-service PR campaigns and reputation management across all enterprise sectors, including Fintech, Health Tech, SaaS, B2B, etc. In addition, she will serve as a Coordinator for the upcoming Publicist Incubator Internship program.

Currently, Sieling is pursuing MBA programs in the New England region to further her educational qualifications. In the interim, she is focused on gaining industry certifications and working alongside Tribe Builder Media's extensive client roster, including top venture capital firms, technology startups, and celebrity clients.

"My passion for public relations comes from my desire to help organizations tell their stories," said Sieling. "I'm thrilled to join a company like Tribe Builder Media because they are invested in my professional growth and my capabilities as a storyteller."

For more information on Tribe Builder Media, visit www.tribebuildermedia.com .

About Tribe Builder Media:



Tribe Builder Media is an award-winning public relations agency that connects the world of business development, marketing, and public relations. Through the years, the agency's success has gained the trust of many high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities who look to Tribe Builder Media to incubate new ideas, create buzz, and develop strategic partnerships. The agency has received the following awards for its marketing and public relations work, ranked the 5th Best Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, Best Public Relations Agency in CA and NY, and Consumer World Award for Best Global PR Agency. In addition, the agency's strategy and insight have played an integral part in its clients achieving prestigious awards such as Inc 500, Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and Entrepreneur 360, among other top-level recognition.

Press Inquiries

Kymberlee Bolden

Tribe Builder Media

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tribe Builder Media