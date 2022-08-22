ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF PHIL GAUDREAU

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Phil Gaudreau to its team of Operating Partners. Working in tandem with existing One Rock Operating Partners Sally Cunningham, Susan Fiesta, and Andrea Greene, Mr. Gaudreau will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value through strategic financial, accounting and HR solutions at One Rock's portfolio companies.

Mr. Gaudreau joins One Rock with over 20 years of experience in controllership and financial accounting. He previously served as Vice President and Controller at Armstrong Flooring, Inc., a leading multinational producer of resilient flooring products, where he led all accounting, financial reporting and financial information system functions. Prior to Armstrong Flooring Inc., Mr. Gaudreau was Director of Financial Reporting and Consolidation at Harsco Corporation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gaudreau held roles as Manager of Accounting Projects at Comcast Corporation, Project Controller at Liberty Property Trust and Senior Associate in Audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC.

"One Rock remains committed to building out an experienced Operating Partner team to support our diversified set of portfolio companies," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We're confident that with his significant leadership experience and expertise in accounting and financial reporting, Phil will prove valuable in working with a number of our companies."

"One Rock has significant experience partnering with its portfolio companies to help them achieve and maintain financial and operational excellence," said Mr. Gaudreau. "I look forward to applying my financial accounting and management background as I work alongside the other Operating Partners to support growth strategies across One Rock's portfolio."

Working with Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since inception.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

