Fictiv Strengthens Global Presence and Technology Talent with Opening of New Office in Pune, India

PUNE, India & SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the operating system for custom manufacturing, recently announced the opening of its new office in Pune, India, which will serve to complement its U.S. headquarters as an additional engineering center and provide an anchor for further investment in Fictiv's India manufacturing partner network. These investments will propel accelerated advancements for its digital manufacturing platform and offer customers a more geographically diversified supply chain with quality assurance employees on the ground in a region known for its global capabilities.

"I believe Fictiv's ability to operate with agility across borders is a significant benefit to our customers, and the investment in our new office in Pune is another example of how we continue to simplify sourcing of custom mechanical parts," said Dave Evans, co-founder and CEO of Fictiv. "This investment builds upon the tremendous growth we've experienced as a company and we're very excited Fictiv is now part of the energy and vibrancy of the growing technology landscape of the country."

Fictiv's Pune office is in the heart of a city that has become a financial hub and cultural center, is home to several top educational institutions, offers a high standard of living, and boasts a low cost of living relative to other nearby metropolitan cities. The new office incorporates many aspects of Indian culture with numerous employee benefits and amenities. The modern workspace also promotes a high-energy and collaborative team environment.

"There is a thriving engineering, manufacturing, and IT talent pool in the Pune region," said Rahul Vaidya, director of engineering at Fictiv and head of the Pune office. "This physical investment in the Pune community shows that Fictiv is here to stay as a stable presence for India's booming start-up economy, and as we keep adding to our best-in-class technology team, it will only fuel our momentum to launch ground-breaking developments in the near horizon."

To celebrate the office opening, the company hosted an event in late July that was open to members of the Fictiv Pune team and their families, who were able to explore the new space and meet with members of Fictiv's American executive leadership team.

Currently, Fictiv's Pune office has over 30 employees and is looking to rapidly expand headcount. With a recent $100 million Series E funding round, that brings the company's total funding to $192 million since its founding in 2013.

"In digital manufacturing, Fictiv is known for its unmatched production speed and quality," said Sameer Gandhi, partner at Accel and Fictiv board director. "For years, Fictiv has been on the forefront of innovation and growth in their industry and the office opening in Pune is the latest example of their expanding global footprint."

About Fictiv



Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

