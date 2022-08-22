Carbone Fine Food Pasta Sauce Now Available In Whole Foods Market Stores

Three Of Carbone's Best-selling Sauces; Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Tomato Basil; Will Be Now be Sold in Whole Foods Market Stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food, the sauce line created by famed Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, is now available at select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States, thus expanding their footprint into several new areas.

"As one of the fastest growing food brands in the United States, Carbone is thrilled to broaden our reach with Whole Foods Market," said Carbone Fine Food CEO, Eric Skae. "As grocery sales continue to rise and consumers continue to eat at home more and more, Carbone offers restaurant quality products for the home cook."

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including some of the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Starting in August, three of the brand's best-selling sauces will be available for purchase at Whole Foods Market:

Marinara : Using only the finest imported Italian tomatoes and fresh ingredients, this classic sauce is cooked slowly in small batches. : Using only the finest imported Italian tomatoes and fresh ingredients, this classic sauce is cooked slowly in small batches.

Arrabbiata : This "angry" sauce is made with fresh garlic, onions, and a sprinkling of crushed red pepper flakes to create the perfect level of heat. : This "angry" sauce is made with fresh garlic, onions, and a sprinkling of crushed red pepper flakes to create the perfect level of heat.

Tomato Basil : This sauce is crafted to deliver just the right balance of garlic, oregano, and onions to make the fresh basil erupt when you crack open a jar. : This sauce is crafted to deliver just the right balance of garlic, oregano, and onions to make the fresh basil erupt when you crack open a jar.

"We are excited to see our sauces alongside some of the finest brands in grocery," said Chef Mario Carbone. "We take extreme care in choosing who we work with, from the farms in Italy to the teams that cook each jar of sauce, and we are honored to add Whole Foods Market to the fold."

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including some of the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none. Learn more at www.carbonefinefood.com or follow along on Instagram or TikTok at @carbonefinefood.

