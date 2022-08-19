Chicago Trial Attorneys from Power Rogers Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®

Chicago Trial Attorneys from Power Rogers Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®

Civil Trial Attorneys from the Chicago-based law firm Power Rogers, LLP have been named to the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from Power Rogers, LLP have been selected to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, the nation's premier attorney rating guide.

Power Rogers (PRNewsfoto/Power Rogers) (PRNewswire)

The firm also had two of its lawyers featured in the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™, a listing that recognizes top-rated attorneys who've been in practice for less than 10 years.

Power Rogers attorneys selected to the 2023 Best Lawyers list

Joseph A. Power Jr. ( Recognized since 1987 )

Larry R. Rogers Sr. ( Recognized since 2001 )

Joseph W. Balesteri

Sean M. Houlihan

Firm attorneys selected to the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch:

James Power

Dominic C. LoVerde Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers is known for its annual listings recognizing the nation's most accomplished and respected attorneys. Its selection process is based entirely on peer review and is meant to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers who are best positioned to evaluate the abilities of their colleagues.

Given Best Lawyers' stringent process, inclusion in a final listing is a significant achievement – and a distinction that speaks volumes about honorees and the reputations they've cultivated.

A Reputation of Excellence

For the attorneys at Power Rogers, recognition among the "Best" is familiar territory.

Since its founding, Power Rogers has established itself as one of the nation's most successful civil trial law firms. Led by Joseph A. Power Jr. and Larry R. Rogers Sr., the firm has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for its clients – over $900 million more than its closest competitor since the year 2000. Its legacy of record-setting and multi-million-dollar recoveries includes Illinois' largest personal injury award to a single family ($100M), the largest medical malpractice verdict in Illinois history ($55.4M), and countless more.

Power Rogers represents victims and families in complex civil matters involving medical malpractice, birth injury, civil rights violations, professional malpractice, and serious personal injury. For more information about the firm, visit www.PowerRogers.com.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Conway

kconway@powerrogers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power Rogers LLP