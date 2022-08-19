AiDot launches 18-month Cloud Service Package with Data Analysis

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot launches the 18-month Cloud service package, which provides consumers 24*7 hours monitoring, including the home monitoring and pet sitting, also human detection, pet detection, package detection and vehicle detection. This service helps users understand family's activities and pets' habits better through the data analysis dashboard.

Empowers Users' Security Camera to Know More of Family Members

Parents always know the kids' favorite activity areas and favorite toys, but when parents are away from kids, they want to do more to protect them from the dangerous zone that parents don't want them to go. (The Danger Zones for little kids like Medicine Cabinet, Garage, The Stairs,Laundry Room ).

Using AiDot Cloud service, parents can designate the identification areas for their family. Users can see the statistics of cameras in different rooms on the APP, and then know which room pets and children like to play in. For the elderly, through the statistical analysis in AiDot APP, it also can understand their living patterns and daily needs.

Reduce Separation Anxiety for Pet Parents

Pet owners always want to know the room their pet likes to explore or rest in, and whether they eat and drink normally, but it takes a lot of time to observe and summarize. Now pet parents can use pet settings feature of AiDot app cloud service to define pet's activity area and learn about their daily diet so you can help them in time.

Through AiDot's intelligent analysis service, users can count the frequency and duration of family members and pets' activities. Observe the daily activities of family members in real time helps to find problems faster.

Availability: AiDot's 18-month cloud service plan originally priced at $95.90. Shop it now can enjoy 64%off: $35.92, plus a free $59.99 indoor security camera. Check it at AiDot Cloud Service now.

About AiDot：

AiDot believes we can add more value to the word "eco" when it comes to eco-systems and eco-lifestyles. AiDot app has interconnected with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Homekit, Conrad connects, Smartthings. It's fully compatible with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Apple Home Pod and other voice assistants, also works with 20 other partners' mainstream smart home devices.

Works with AiDot (WWA) is a symbol of cross-brand and cross-category connectivity. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, Winees, Hyderson, Syvio, GoGonova, Ganiza, etc. Users can easily control any product with Works with AiDot with just one app. All products within the AiDot ecosystem are designed to help users start building a sustainable world.

