Helping Hand for Relief and Development Steps Up Relief Efforts in Afghanistan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --.Afghanistan faces one of the world's most complex and prolonged humanitarian crises fueled by escalating volatility and repeated natural disasters. Food insecurity, forced displacement, lack of health services, and poor access to water and sanitation have led to a sharp decline in the nutritional status and overall health of its vulnerable population.

Following forty years of instability, 60% of Afghanistan relies on international assistance. On June 21, 2022, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake further compounded its already deteriorating situation, impacting more than 362,000 people with what is considered the deadliest quake to hit the region in over two decades. The need for humanitarian aid has never been greater.

Through a new initiative beginning this September, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) will aim not only to end food insecurity for thousands of families in Afghanistan but also to empower them with the skills needed to build and sustain a more hopeful future. The program will provide food to families for 6 months while they develop skills in computers, tailoring, carpentry, writing, and more.

Registered as an International NGO (INGO) in 2014 by the Ministry of Economy of Afghanistan, HHRD is currently providing emergency assistance to victims of the earthquake through food packages, medical care—including trauma/wound care and psychosocial care—and more. Over 20,000 people have been helped since June.

HHRD's longer-term programs in the region currently are working to provide support to over 1,750 orphans (education, food, healthcare, etc.), over 24,000 people through Water for Life (water pumps, hygiene kits & training), 365 trainees through Skills Development and Livelihood (courses in computers, tailoring, writing, career development, etc.), over 72,000 people through Healthcare and Nutrition and more.

