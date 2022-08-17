Steampunk Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk Inc., a federal contractor specializing in information technology, announced today they have been featured for the second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small business. This year's Inc. 5000 list had a median 3-year growth of 230% with $317.6 billion in total revenue.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year is a true testament of our employees, their capabilities, and the trust our clients have placed in Steampunk," said Matt Warren, Chief Executive Officer of Steampunk. "Through our human-centered delivery approach, we will continue to place our federal government clients in the center of everything we do."

Founded in 2019, Steampunk celebrated their 3-year anniversary as a company this last July. Ranked No.2632 on the 2022 list, Steampunk improved from their 2021 ranking of No.3090 with 217% growth over a 3-year period. Steampunk's information technology capabilities include Design and Strategy, Digital Platforms, Cybersecurity, Data Exploitation, and DevSecOps.

Complete results of the 2022 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee-owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com .

More about the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

