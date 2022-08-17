Creatd Names Tracy Willis as CEO of its Agency Arm, Creatd Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company today announced the appointment of Tracy Willis as CEO of Creatd Partners, the Company's influencer and content marketing arm.

Since the Company completed its integration of the WHE Agency ("WHE") into Creatd Partners, WHE founder Tracy Willis has led WHE's day-to-day operations and worked to significantly advance the size and breadth of WHE's influencer network and brand partnerships. Already, the integration of the WHE Agency and Creatd Partners has yielded top brand clientele working together on projects across an array of products and distribution platforms, including Vocal, Tik Tok, Youtube, and Instagram. As CEO of Creatd Partners, Ms. Willis is additionally tasked with driving talent acquisition for the Company on a broader level, with the ultimate goal of sourcing and nurturing high-caliber creators and brands to join the Vocal ecosystem. Ms. Willis has an integral role in driving the Company's internal efforts to identify opportunities and acquisitions in the agency space.

Commented Tracy Willis, the newly appointed CEO of Creatd Partners, "The digital agency space is rapidly evolving beyond a service-based relationship offering to include a suite of products that prioritizes data and technology. Clients are demanding best-in-class processes and analytics, and Creatd Partners has established itself as an industry leader by integrating Creatd's technology and data into their agency services. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this fantastic team and rapidly scale Creatd's agency business."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

